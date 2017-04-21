Moto G series Android update: when will I get it?

Update: Moto G4 Play confirmed to receive Android Nougat
The Moto G series has been a staunch fan favorite ever since its initial release in late 2013. Combining solid hardware, affordable pricing and a near stock Android experience, the Moto G series has rightfully earned its place as a key player in the Android ecosystem. After having first been acquired by Google and then sold off to Lenovo, the Motorola brand still managed to push out timely updates for its devices. The most current news for the Moto G series is that the the Moto G4 Play finally has received its planned update date.
Moto G Android update overview
|Device
|Android Jelly Bean
|Android KitKat
|Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Moto G5 (2017)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Moto G5 Plus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Moto G4 (2016)
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Moto G4 Play
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Planned, June 2017
|Moto G4 Plus
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Moto G 3rd gen (2015)
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Moto G Turbo edition
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Moto G Turbo edition
|-
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Moto G 2nd gen (2014)
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Moto G 4G
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Moto G (2013)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Moto G5 / G5 Plus (2017) Android update
Lenovo is releasing the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in the next few weeks with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Some exciting features you can look forward to are the Moto Experience app and the Google Assistant. It remains to be seen if the upgrade to Android 7.1 will be offered or if it will jump straight to Android O.
Moto G4 / G4 Play / G4 Plus (2016) Android update
The Moto G4 and its variants, the Moto G4 Play and the Moto G4 Plus, were released in 2016 with Android Marshmallow. Both the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus had received updates to Android Nougat between October 2016 and March 2017, but sadly the Moto G4 Play (the most low-end of the three devices) was left with Android Marshmallow. Lenovo has now officially confirmed that Moto G4 Play devices in the US will receive the long awaited Android Nougat update in June 2017.
Moto G 3rd gen (2015) Android update
The 3rd generation phone of the Moto G series came out in 2015 with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop pre-installed. It has since received a software update to Marshmallow. However, it will not be receiving the update to Android Nougat. Don't despair though, you can still get Nougat on your Moto G (2015) using a custom ROM - check out CyanogenMod's and XDA developers' guides on how to do this.
The Nougat ROM brings a mix of Google's open source (AOSP) as well as some extra features like night mode. While it is still under development, you can already use several functions including SMS, Wi-Fi connection, camera, calling and Bluetooth and Internet browsing. Other functions are still unstable and the ROM is incompatible with the device's dual-SIM mode.
Moto G 2nd gen (2014) Android update
The 2015 model of the Moto G series was officially updated up to Android Marshmallow. It rolled out to 3G and LTE-enabled devices in India, where soak tests were conducted several weeks prior.
The Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update for the Moto G (2nd gen) was rolled out over-the-air. The OTA update was primarily focused on fixing security issues, namely the Stagefright security flaw. Head to Settings > About Phone > Software Update and see if your Moto G (2nd gen) has the latest official update.
If you want to update to a more recent operating system version, you can do so using a custom ROM. Have a look at CyanogenMod's guide on how to get Android Nougat on your 2nd gen Moto G (2014).
Moto G 1st gen (2013) Android update
Updates to the original Moto G have been sporadic and unreliable. Many carriers did not update the software beyond Android KitKat. If you have an unlocked device, you can get an update to Android 5.1 Lollipop directly from Motorola at the link below.
The Moto G 1st gen (2013) didn't receive Android Marshmallow or Nougat either but you can still get hold of these through a custom ROM - have a look at the guides below for help on how to do this:
- Get Android Nougat on your 1st gen Moto G (2013)
- Get Android Marshmallow on your 1st gen Moto G (2013)
Which operating system are you running on your Moto G? Are you going to upgrade to a later version? We'd love to know what you think of the latest Android software update on your Moto G device in the comments below.
Since upgraded to marshmallow on my motoroIa G 2 gen I am unable to transfer apps to the SD card so now stuck on internal storage. On lollipop it was easy to move them, so unhappy with this upgrade
That's because Marshmallow no longer treats the SD card in the same way. It prefers to use the SD card as extension of the internal memory. However, to do that, the card has to be reformatted. If you don't do the reformat, Apps already on the SD card can still be run from there but you can't move new ones to the card.
I wish I had read the comments here before I updated. I too, was sick of the "notice" and finally updated my moto 2nd gen. The update drained my mother's data allowance on her internet, drained my battery and left me with no way to go into the apps and shut down those pesky "running" apps that I never use. I can usually go almost 2 days before having to recharge my phone. I watched the battery drain in 8 hours today. It also wiped out my wallpaper photo and replaced it with the factory screen. At least I still have my contacts and photos. I did panic because I had no photos for about 5 minutes and suddenly they appeared. I wish I could roll this thing back. I used to be able to go in and roll back an update on programs but I guess I'm stuck with this mess. If anyone figures out a way to uninstall this "pile", please let me know.
Root your phone and flash a custom lollipop rom.
I updated my phone and they said that I have no photos on my phone or music but I had 183 photos.
I have moto g1st and still stuck in 5.1 . want soak test for Marshmallow for my phone.
Mobile carrier's are garbage when it comes to Android updates. If you bought your device straight from the device manufacturer you have the greatest chance of getting the update . Check the manufacturers website they should be able to tell you.
I have downloaded and installed Android 6 in Motorola G(2nd gen) two days back and it works alright. Probing the new features, is in progress. Of course sky is the limit for progress Thanks Android, Encore!
My Motorola G2 has got system updated. But now its not working. It stuck at initial screen.. Can any one help please?
Try to wipe the cach on the device if it doesn't boot it's a error on the manufacturers end.
Updated my Moto G 3rd gen today, seems good so far, but needs tweaking on the layout of share /edit/info/bin buttons on photos as they now almost overlap my phones 3 back/home/close/open tabs buttons at the bottom. Which is making using them a pain in the behind.
yesterday i have updated it gives sudden shock that no contacts and history available. even after updated it is not showing call history ,not able to import contacts from google/ even other formates
Hello,
I too lost all the contacts, Can anyone help what is wrong with this version?
If you have a google account on the device your contact's should be synced.
Finally got marshmallow in moto g (2nd Generation). Very happy with it.
apps are not installing in moto g2nd gen
I recently updated my moto g gen-1 with this new android update, a change I resisted for quite a few months, but the update notification came on so much that it annoyed me into updating. Now, like so many on here, I hate my phone, a phone I loved before the update. My wifi is crap now. It loses connection every couple of minutes forcing me to reconnect manually every time. Because of this, I used up all my data because I didn't realize at first that my wifi was disconnecting constantly. I am just going to go get a new phone, because I don't want to reset to factory settings and lose everything. If that is going to happen I might as well replace it. I have had it for a year and a half anyway. But yeah, if you have a moto g resist the update. Its not worth it!
Since update, every time I awaken the screen, I get my phone contacts with most recent call! I have to close this to get to my home screen. After I'm done with whatever task I wanted done, I must close the phone contacts. What a pain! I've already accidentally called people because I didn't know I touched their name. Very annoying. Cannot figure out what to do to change this. Went to store and got no results - just an "oh well deal with it - that's what was programmed." NOT satisfactory solution!!
This is the worst update ever. My phone is running super slow and it makes my phone crash. Not only that, but it won't send my messages which is a huge inconvenience. It makes me want to get a new phone, like an Iphone.
I have moto g1st and I want to participate in Marshmllow soak test.