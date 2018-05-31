Nest Hello: now you can always know who is at your door

Nest Lab once again focuses on the safety of your home by bringing Nest Hello to the UK and Europe, an intelligent video door phone that will let you know at all times who is knocking at the door without having to look through the peephole. But how does it work and what advantages does it offer compared to a normal doorbell?

Who's that at the door? Nest Hello has the answer

Nest has been offering users devices designed for home security for years. After the smoke and gas detector Nest Protect and the different security cameras (Nest Cam IQ is the last of the list) comes Nest Hello, a smart doorbell that's ion your front door. Nest Hello, already available in the US for $229 dollars, has now crossed the Atlantic and is available in the UK for £229 (incl. VAT), or 279 euros in mainland Europe.

But what distinguishes it from more traditional doorbells or video door entry systems? Nest integrates the abilities of a Nest Cam into what might seem like a modern touch-key doorbell surrounded by a blue LED. Nest Hello integrates an HDR camera with a 160° viewing angle and a 4:3 aspect ratio to fully frame any person in front of your front door, including packages left on the mat.

Thanks to the motion sensor and night vision, Nest Hello will notify you as soon as someone rings your doorbell or simply stops in front of your door. Using the app on your smartphone, you can see who's at the door at any time and interact with each other remotely.

Nest Hello arrives to the UK at a price of £229. / © AndroidPIT

What does Nest Hello do exactly?

The bell itself is well made, but will not surprise you at first glance despite the pleasant design that measures 4.3x11.7x2.6 cm with a weight of 129 grams. It is a wired device, so no batteries. It's capable of all this:

Streaming: live 24 hours a day, 7 days a week directly from the app.

live 24 hours a day, 7 days a week directly from the app. Access your snapshot history for the last three hours.

for the last three hours. Full images: The camera offers a comprehensive view even at night thanks to its format and viewing angle and the Night Vision function.

The camera offers a comprehensive view even at night thanks to its format and viewing angle and the Night Vision function. Instant notification alerts: As soon as the doorbell detects a person, movement, sound or when the doorbell is actually ringed.

As soon as the doorbell detects a person, movement, sound or when the doorbell is actually ringed. Speak and listen in HD: this function allows you to clearly hear the voices of the people at your door and interact vocally with them.

this function allows you to clearly hear the voices of the people at your door and interact vocally with them. Quick answers: The app offers three pre-registered answers that you can select to respond quickly to your guests, even at a distance.

The app offers three pre-registered answers that you can select to respond quickly to your guests, even at a distance. Google Home support: if you have one of Google's smart speakers, you can use it to tell you that a person is at the door.

How does it work with Google Assistant?

The collaboration between Nest and Google is certainly not new and Nest Hello keeps the support of Assistant. If you have a Google Home, Google Home Mini or any other third party speaker with built-in Assistant in your home, it will be Google's own Assistant that will vocally update you on notifications received. And if you have subscribed to Nest Aware, Assistant will specify the name of the person who just rang the bell.

Nest has also thought of those everyday situations when, for example, children sleep or you want to rest without interruptions: with the Quiet Time function you can mute the Assistant for up to three hours.