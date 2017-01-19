Best new Android games to download in January

Android has an awful lot of games, and each month new ones are released. Knowing which ones are any good can be tricky. So we've put together a list of the best games that we've been playing - we're only adding two or three each month to ensure that only games we've played make it onto the list.

January

2017 is here, and with it brings the promise of another entire year of awesome Android gaming. To kick things off we've got a game from Chillingo that pits you against your friends, and an altogether more relaxing and simple little time-waster from Midnight Pigeon that sees you take on the role of a frog trying to escape from a kitchen.

WarFriends

WarFriends takes the essence of shooting games, but makes it a whole lot more approachable for the casual player, which is always a good thing. Part of the way it achieves this is through the graphical style of the characters and animations; make no mistake, you're trying to eliminate the other player, but it doesn't take a realistic approach to the graphics and as a result, it's more fun than stressful.

Your basic task (kill the other player) remains the same, but there's plenty of weapons, character and squad upgrade options present too, so there's lots to dig into and work towards unlocking if you have the patience for it.

Chillingo is the same company that made Micro Machines too, and WarFriends uses a similar league and VIP member system. There's 'WarCards' as well, which allow you to temporarily boost your battle abilities.

It's a fun, simple shooter that involves some level of strategy too, as you also control your AI squad members by tapping single-button commands. One thing that might take a little practice, depending on how large your hands are or the size of your screen, is learning to aim accurately with the little pop-up zoom when you place your fingers on the screen; the three introductory missions should be enough for this though.

With loads of different elements to rank up, a variety of weapons and the raw appeal of one-on-one battles against other players, WarGames is worth a look.

WarFriends has relatively simple controls. / © AndroidPIT

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size (Installed) Around 255MBs Android requirement Android 4.1 and above Version tested 1.1.1

WarFriends

Froggy Ribbit: Outrun the Chef

If WarFriends isn't really your speed, and you just want a game you can play for two minutes while you wait for a train, Froggy Ribbit is a bit like a modern day 'Frogger', except you have to escape a kitchen rather than cross a road.

The controls are as simple as they come - you just need to angle the way you want to hop to try and escape the chef intent on turning you into lunch. Fun graphics and sounds combine with a simple overarching task (escape the kitchen) to make Froggy Ribbit entertaining enough to download. It's not overly easy, either, despite the simple goal.

The app is free to download, but offers a premium version that unlocks all the levels and a few different characters immediately. However, in our testing, the button that allows you to upgrade to Premium doesn't currently work, but we're sure that'll be fixed pretty quickly.

FroggyRibbit probably won't keep you entertained for hours at a time, but it's fun for a quick burst. / © AndroidPIT

Froggy Ribbit (Unreleased)

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size (Installed) Under 90MBs Android requirement Android 2.3 and above Version tested 1.0.103

December

Christmas is just two weeks away now, and if the stress of the festive season is still outweighing the fun at this point, indulging in a few games to pass your spare time might be in order. We've testing a few of the biggest and best new releases from the last month.

Asphalt Xtreme

Asphalt Xtreme is the latest release in the series of Asphalt racing games, but the first in the series to take the action off-road. As with the others, it's free (and large) to download, with optional in-app purchases if you want to spend real money to progress a little faster.

Controls are easy to pick up - just tilt your phone to steer, tap the brake on the left side or tap the boost button on the right. You can do longer boosts by holding it down, or tapping in the red zone. In order to refill your nitro, you collect canisters or perform tricks like drifting or in-air acrobatics.

Asphalt Xtreme offers a career mode, as well as online play. / © AndroidPIT

As is pretty standard fare in racing games (it's true of Micro Machines from last month below too), you'll need to play a fair amount to unlock and collect the different parts (and enough coins) required for new cars and to unlock new tracks. To start, that means you're restricted to career mode, but you can unlock multiplayer and time trial events too.

It doesn't bring too much new to the format, but excellent graphics and well balanced controls make Asphalt Xtreme a lot of fun, and a little reminiscent of when MotorStorm first launched on the PlayStation.

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size 1.3GB Android requirement Android 4.0 and above Version tested 1.0.8A

Asphalt Xtreme: Offroad Racing

The Trail: A Frontier Journey

The Trail: A Frontier Journey puts your character on a journey to reach the town of Eden Falls, where you can ultimately settle and prosper. But first you're going to have to do a whole lot of walking, crafting, trading and collecting of items along the way.

As you move along the path collecting items, chopping down trees, hunting rabbits and everything else the game throws at you, your energy depletes. Eating food, walking slower and removing items from your pack mean you use less energy.

The Trail is a simple adventure game with even simpler controls. / © AndroidPIT

Controls are a simple affair, you just need to swipe left and right to move the camera to look for items to collect as you walk, and most actions can be completed with just a swipe towards or away from you. Other people you encounter along the way are a mix of bots and real people.

As a simple, ambling affair with jaunty music to keep you company, The Trail offers enough variety to keep you interested as you progress, and without needing to make in-app purchases. It's also Peter Molyneux's (Theme Park, Fable, and many more) most recent game, so you're in good company.

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size ~500MB Android requirement Android 4.0 and above Version tested 6684

The Trail

November

With October now a quickly-fading memory, it's time to work our way through a few of the best new games released this month that you can download now.

Make More

Make More is a simple Android game with not too much strategy to worry about, but despite the shallow gameplay it's still fiendishly addictive. The aim is simply to build as many products as possible for your demanding boss and the controls are limited to tapping the screen with one or two fingers, which means there's no learning curve to getting started. Just pick it up and start tapping.

As you do, you'll earn coins, which you need to hire additional workers and purchase new factories. There's also a bonus cash system in the game, which pushes you towards paying real money for some in-game readies. You don't need to though, it's entirely possible to keep progressing without them and you can also collect bits of bonus cash as you progress.

It's hardly a tricky concept to get your head around, and some people won't enjoy the obvious lack of a point - it really is just tapping the screen to make your workers produce goods faster - but we've filled many minutes of downtime between computer reboots, on the bus and everywhere else plugging away at Make More, which is a testament to it's addictiveness.

Yes, it's still just a 'clicker' game, but it's one that has had a bit of thought put into it and manages to keep things fun.

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size Not listed Android requirement Android 4.1 and above Version tested 1.1.0

Make More!

Yes it's a simple tapper game, but it's a fun one. / © AndroidPIT

Micro Machines

OK, technically, Micro Machines was launched for Android right at the end of September, but we missed it - and it's freaking Micro Machines! Anyone who grew up playing the classic mid-90s (admittedly, probably not that many of you, but I did) computer game would most likely jump at the launch.

For the leap to mobile (it launched first for iOS in July), the mechanics of the gameplay have been tweaked a little to fit in with the general expectations and limitations provided by a mobile game. For example, there's now a system of gems, coins and other upgrade systems, which as well as keeping you playing, encourage you to hand over cash for in-game items.

Once you've got the hang of it, blasting away at opponents in a battle or racing for victory becomes second-nature, and is really pretty fun as it all takes place against other real-world opponents. That does mean you'll need an internet connection to play though.

There are 18 different tracks, and each game gives you points towards your league standing, which you're automatically entered in to. More points means a higher league, and that means bigger bonuses. There's certainly plenty to keep you occupied with upgrading cars, different game modes and special challenges set across the whole community of players.

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size Not listed Android requirement Android 4.0.3 and above Version tested 1.0.2.0001

Micro Machines

Micro Machines includes lots of features to keep you coming back. / © AndroidPIT

Dustoff Heli Rescue II

Anyone that played the original Dustoff will know that the game offered a great balance between rip-your-hair-out-frustration and rewarding gameplay, and the sequel provides the same by following the same basic premise. You're a helicopter pilot tasked with retrieving stranded colleagues, often meaning you come under attack.

There's a whole load of different missions and helicopters to work your way through (as you'd expect), and the familiar freemium upgrades system allows you to skip some of the tedious video interludes that you'll otherwise need to sit through if you want to do things like save your game.

That said, it provides the flexibility of not watching these videos or paying any money, but you'll need to play for a lot longer to reach your upgrades.

With easy (but not too easy) controls, fun Minecraft-style blocky graphics and a variety of missions, Dustoff II is definitely worth checking out. Plus, it's free to download.

Price Free (in-app purchases available) Size Not listed Android requirement Android 4.0.3 and above Version tested 1.1.9

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2

Dustoff Heli Rescue II has too many ads, but it's still fun / © AndroidPIT

What were your favorite games from the last month(ish)? Let us know in the comments below and we'll try and check them out!