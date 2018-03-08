Android P: Which smartphones and tablets will get the update?

As every year, Google offers developers the opportunity to preview the new version of its operating system. Its name is still unknown, of course, but now users of some smartphones can install an early version of Android 9.0 P and get a first impression of what's to come. Want to know if you can install it on your smartphone? We've got the answer below!

Android P is official

Android P has finally arrived. This is excellent news for some people, they will be able to discover the new features that Google has prepared. Of course, this is only an Alpha version so theoretically we could find many bugs, but as the developer preview versions progress, the number of errors should decrease until the final version is released.

For others, the arrival (although partial) of this new version only increases the problem of fragmentation of Android versions. Barely a little more than 1% of users are on Android Oreo, almost 43% of users have a version lower than Marshmallow. It's a lot, too much even. We can only hope that manufacturers will up their game with Android One and Android Go.

Which devices can install Android P?

For each device, 3 options are possible:

The update is available

The update is not yet available, but the manufacturer has confirmed that it will be

The update has not been confirmed, but we think that it is probable.

At the moment, this new version of Android can only be installed on 4 devices, all originating from the big G, of course. This tradition dates back to the Nexus era, when Nexus had a reputation for being devices for developers, and therefore the most suitable for testing new versions.

We will update this list as soon as we have new information. In the meantime, feel free to comment if you know of any other smartphones that will be updated.

Have you had the chance to try the preview version of Android P?