Drivers can't wait to get their hands on the new VW ID.3

This should please the VW group, which has been badly hit by the dieselgate scandal! The new EV ID.3, Volkswagen's first really affordable e-car, is generating enormous interest among customers and has already been pre-ordered ten thousand times.

Under the slogan "Now you can", VW advertises the ID.3, and pre-orderers didn't wait for long. Over 10,000 orders have already been received for the new electric car from Wolfsburg on the first day after its presentation. With the ID.3, VW follows the same path that Tesla chooses for its electric cars , and the pre-order costs 1,000 euros each. The amount due immediately will be deducted from the price of the car for later purchases. It is therefore de facto an advance on the actual purchase.

In addition to the price, which is expected to be less than 40,000 euros, the special feature of the VW ID.3 is its exclusivity. The first edition of the Volkswagen electric car is to be produced only 30,000 times for the European market. This another likely factor in the strong early demand. The number of 10,000 advance orders in 24 hours clearly exceeded VW's expectations. This was also seen on the reservation website, which temporarily collapsed under the onslaught of buyers. VW's medium-term goal is to sell at least 100,000 VW ID.3 per year.

New platform and neat range

Production of the VW ID.3 will start at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau, Saxony. The electric car has a standard range of 420 kilometers. That's not bad for an e-car. In fast driving styles and low temperatures, however, the range can also be considerably shorter.

In addition to the VW ID.3 1st, as Volkswagen calls the first edition of the vehicle, an ID.3 1st Plus in a striking two-color design and an ID.3 1st Max with a large panorama glass roof and AR-based heads-up display are in the works. The electric car is the manufacturer's first on the basis of Volkswagen's MEB platform.