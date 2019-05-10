We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Google Photo Colorize: soon to bring life to your black and white photos
Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Google I/O 2019, or at least the main keynote, is now behind us. There have been no major announcements for Google Photos, however we are still waiting for a feature announced last year. Colorize, which will allow you to color your old black and white photos, will come very soon in beta!

To give us the good news is Google Photos Director David Lieb. Responding on Twitter to an article published on Mashable, he implied that Colorize feature of Google Photos isn't being rushed so it can be improved before launch. Google certainly wants to make sure that the feature is mature enough before it is distributed to users.

We remind you that Colorize has been announced together with Color Pop, a function already present and working within Google Photos. Color Pop allows you to apply a black and white filter to the background of an image while keeping the subjects in the foreground prominent.

google pixel 3 camera apk samples ap 02
Color Pop in action on Pixel 2 XL. / © Screenshots: AndroidPIT

Colorize will work, however, in the opposite way: a black and white photo can be colored using what mere mortals call "Google magic" and what professionals call artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Would you be interested in a similar feature on your next smartphone?

