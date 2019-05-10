OPPO Reno 10x Zoom gets an update with 60x digital zoom

OPPO Reno 10x was announced on April 24 in Zurich with a digital zoom capacity of up to 20x, but just today, on the occasion of its arrival on the Chinese market, the company sent the update that triples the scope to achieve a 60x zoom.

Before you jump off your chair, we need to make some things clear: OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is equipped with zoom capable of reaching a focal length of 130 mm, or a 5x optical zoom. Then, working in tandem with the other two sensors, it activates a hybrid zoom that can go up to 10x (hence the name of the smartphone).

1x (left) to 60x (right) in one second! / © AndroidPIT

There is also no need to point out that the next level of magnification is a simple digital zoom, which until now was limited to 20x. However, with the new update just received on our review unit, OPPO now allows users to reach a maximum zoom of 60x, so the camera will reach a focal length of 1.560 mm.

1x left and 60x right without a tripod. / © AndroidPIT

This is the same type of technique used by Huawei on his P30 Pro, which has a 125 mm zoom lens and digital zoom up to 50x, capable of replicating a focal length of 1.250 mm. As a result, the Reno 10x Zoom may give you a slightly closer view, but don't expect better image quality necessarily.