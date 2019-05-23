New in WhatsApp: more ads, more products, more business

WhatsApp, the popular instant messenger from Facebook, gets new functions - and new forms of advertising. Above all, WhatsApp Business is to be strengthened so that Facebook can finally earn money with from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp itself has not yet made the new features public, but has introduced them to a small audience. As far as advertising in WhatsApp is concerned, the link with Facebook is becoming closer because there are now ads that lead to the corresponding WhatsApp account with just one tap. These are also to be introduced for Instagram. Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp will allow companies to package advertising into stories in the future, but not until next year.

Purchasing through WhatsApp will become easier in the future. Products can be shared and viewed directly at WhatsApp. Even a company's entire product catalog becomes accessible without leaving WhatsApp. Facebook is obviously following the same strategy in Messenger as Instagram, which is also changing more and more from its actual purpose to an online shop. New ways to format WhatsApp messages in an appealing way are also among the new features, but they seem almost irrelevant given the other new WhatsApp features.

Coming Soon to @WhatsApp...



- WhatsApp Status (Stories) to get Ads in 2020



- WhatsApp for Businesses to get richer messaging format options



- WhatsApp product catalog to be integrated with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog



h/t + 📸 @Olivier_Ptv

at #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/Z5LsbADNbP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) 21. May 2019

As usual, the new features will be released in the beta version of the WhatsApp application. If they prove themselves there in the test and cause no problems, they will find their way into the app for everyone afterwards. The business functions are of course only available to paying business customers.

Do you use WhatsApp or do you have another favorite messenger? And did you know that you can transfer WhatsApp chats to a new device?