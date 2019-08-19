Nokia 2720 4G: is the flip phone coming at IFA?

Will HMD Global present a new feature phone again this year at the IFA? Probably, and it could be a 4G version of the famous Nokia 2720.

It's certainly not a new thing that feature phones are part of HMD Global's strategy: beyond the nostalgia effect, there is a market for these devices and it's not by chance that Google seems to be thinking about them too. After the Nokia 3310 and the "banana phone", the Nokia 2720, 10 years after its launch, could be reborn by HMD Global as a 4G version.

The clamshell phone, equipped with a physical keypad and the classic central pad necessary for the navigation of the system, has been spotted in Asia. Under the code name TA-1170, it was certified by the China Compulsory Certification but previously passed to Thailand.

The Nokia 2720 4G could arrive at the occasion of IFA! / © NPU

The original model incorporated a 1.8-inch color LCD screen and a 1.36-inch external monochrome screen, visible when the phone is closed. Then there was a 1.3MP camera, Bluetooth 2.0, an FM radio and an 860 mAh lithium battery. Needless to say, the distinguishing feature of this mobile phone was its clamshell design.

At the moment it is not clear whether the 4G version of the old Nokia 2720 will introduce a bigger battery or other additional features in terms of the technical specifications. It seems that the Nokia 2720 4G will be available in black and gray, will cost about £/$100 and will also be released as a Dual SIM version (with the code TE-1175). As for the rest, it is easy to assume that the new feature phone will be announced on September 5, during the keynote event that HMD Global has already planned for the IFA stage in Berlin.

Would you be excited to see a 4G version of this classic phone? Let us know.