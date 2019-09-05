Nokia 2720 Flip and Nokia 800 Tough: Feature phones with special capabilities

Business with feature phones is still very good for HMD Global. This trend should definitely continue and the brand could convince even more users with the new Nokia 800 Tough and the Nokia 2720 Flip.

What is the appeal of a feature phone in 2019? When compared to a smartphone with a giant display and loads of features, why are people still buying these? Enough battery life for several days' usage is one reason. In addition, the batteries can usually be changed quickly and if a feature phone falls out of your hand or pocket, it will probably still be usable. Should they break down, then the costs for a new purchase are manageable. The only shortcoming of the small mobile phones, until recently, was that you could not interact much with your digital environment other than making phone calls, sending SMS messages and possibly receiving emails. But that's all about to end with the arrival of Google Services, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for KaiOS.

Keep in touch via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp? With the new feature phones from Nokia with KaiOS, it's no problem / © AndroidPIT

Nokia's newest feature phone duo, the 2720 Flip and the 800 Tough, also use KaiOS as the operating system again and, in addition, these two mobile phones are also pre-installed with apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp.

If this is not enough, then there is still the possibility to download apps from the KaiOS App Store, even if there is only little variety right now. The operation of these apps, or rather these mobile phones, is of course completely different than with a smartphone with touch display. You first have to get used to the keyboard, which is not only used for entering text or phone numbers, but also for navigating websites, YouTube or games. If you are aware of this in advance, then you will certainly enjoy one of Nokia's new feature phones. Perhaps not as a primary mobile phone, but as a secondary device if you are on the road for a longer period of time, or going somewhere where you don't want to take your expensive, fragile smartphone.

Something like this is extinct in smartphones: the Nokia 2720's removable battery / © AndroidPIT

Classic flip phone or robust outdoor mobile

While the Nokia 2720 Flip and the Nokia 800 Tough have the same operating system, the target markets are very different. The Nokia 2720 Flip phone appeals more to retro lovers or seniors. It is once again inexpressible hold a mobile phone in your hand, with which you open with a slight swing of your wrist and then hold to your ear to answer a phone call. The big buttons on the lower part are so big that you can almost accuse Nokia of wasting space. But older users, especially, would surely like the Nokia 2720 Flip, because it gives them the possibility to stay in touch with their grandchildren via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp without the stress and complications of a modern smartphone.

The Nokia 800 Tough: You can take this phone through thick and thin / © AndroidPIT

The Nokia 800 Tough looks completely different. Thanks to its IP68 and MIL-810G certifications, the mobile phone is predestined for outdoor use. Craftsmen, construction workers, but also sportsmen and soldiers are the target group for the first outdoor feature phone from HMD Global and the Nokia brand.

Price and availability

The Nokia 2720 Flip and Nokia 800 Tough will be available around the same time as the two Android One smartphones from HMD Global - at the end of September and the beginning of October, respectively. In Europe, the Nokia 2720 will be available for €89. The Nokia 800 Tough will be sold in Europe for €109. We'll keep you posted on UK and U.S. prices once they are confirmed.