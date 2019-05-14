OnePlus 7 hands-on: a wolf in sheep's clothing

The star of the evening at OnePlus is certainly the new Pro model, but even the supposedly less exciting OnePlus 7 is no slouch of a smartphone. You can find out what makes this device a wolf in sheep's clothing in our first hands-on review below.

Proven design The design of the OnePlus 7 looks familiar, and it's no wonder why, as it was almost completely carried over from the OnePlus 6T. If you have the opportunity to hold a OnePlus 7 right next to a 6T, you will notice some small changes in the newer model. The OnePlus 7 now has a much wider opening for the call speaker above the water drop notch. This was enlarged because it now also functions as a second loudspeaker, making stereo sound now possible where it wasn't before on its predecessor. The opening of the top speaker of the OnePlus 7 (rear) has been made larger for the sake of stereo sound. / © AndroidPIT The next design adjustment was made on the back. The camera bump is higher and at the same time it now includes not only the two camera lenses, but also the newly designed circular dual LED flash. Otherwise, the OnePlus 7 does not differ any further in its style compared to its predecessor, and could theoretically come from the same production line as the OnePlus 6T before.

More than good enough display The similarity of parts in the housing and overall design is also continued with the display. It doesn't have the curved edges of the 7 Pro, and instead has thick borders around the frame on the right and left sides. Instead of incorporating a fluid AMOLED panel as with the 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 features the tried and true optic AMOLED display. As this display has a maximum resolution of Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,440 pixels) and works with a refresh rate of 60 Hz like almost every other smartphone, there should be no discernible differences to the 6T.

OxygenOS is of course also on board There is nothing to shake your head about when it comes to the software of the OnePlus 7. As in previous years, it is also equipped with OxygenOS. In this case, of course, based on the still current version of Android, 9.0 Pie. This again gives us hope for quick updates and a satisfying user experience.

Equipped for maximum performance But, under the hood, OnePlus has changed a lot, or to put it another way: The OnePlus 7 is going to be a performance beast. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 is paired with either 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage or 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage. In addition to the more energy-efficient chip, OnePlus has also planted the other internals of the 7 Pro in the cheaper non-Pro model, including the fast UFS 3.0 memory.

Now you can enjoy stereo sound Sometimes a small change can make a big difference in experience. Turning the call speaker into a second loudspeaker, which can also be used for stereo music, games and videos, is one such small change with a great effect. The OnePlus 7 sounds better than the OnePlus 6T in a very noticeable way.

For the camera, it's the software that counts The problem area with OnePlus smartphones has always been the camera. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't outstanding either. In order to be able to maintain the reputation of a flagship killer going up against Samsung's Galaxy S10 series, Huawei's P30 duo, and Apple's iPhone XS, this area has to be worked on. For the new OnePlus 7, the manufacturer uses the Sony IMX586 image sensor with 48-megapixel resolution and a Quad Bayer array. The sensor is Sony's current blockbuster, because manufacturers like Honor, Xiaomi and others install the IMX586 sensor in their latest smartphones. OnePlus combines the main sensor with a second 5 MP image sensor to capture depth information. But, you won't find a telephoto lens or even a wide-angle lens with the OnePlus 7. And, the selfie camera won't be retractable like it is on the 7 Pro. Instead, it will have a notch. Like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 also offers a dual camera. / © AndroidPIT The hardware in the camera is one thing, but the software is probably the much more important component in the final results of modern smartphone camera shots. As in the past, OnePlus has done a good job. With Ultrashot, a combination of HDR+ and Super Resolution, you should finally be able to take photos that are worth comparing to the competition. We'll have to take a closer look at it after we receive our final review unit to find out whether this is all hot air from the marketing department of OnePlus. We had a device for hands-on use, but the software was not final at the time.

Large battery capacity as expected Inside the OnePlus 7, the 3,700 mAh battery will provide sufficient battery life. This is the same capacity as the OnePlus 6T. Somewhat incomprehensible is the fact that OnePlus has decided to integrate the same fast-charging technology into the OnePlus 7 as well. The charging speed has not been taken to the next level with Warp Charge compatibility, as would have been expected when you consider that OnePlus has already integrated Warp Charge 30 into the 6T McLaren.

OnePlus 7 technical specifications Dimensions: 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm Weight: 182 g Battery size: 3700 mAh Screen size: 6.41 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: Oxygen OS RAM: 6 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

256 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.84 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0