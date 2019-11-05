OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition review: the fastest smartphone around

Once again, OnePlus has revamped its flagship with a McLaren Edition version. As always, this model promises power and luxury. We tried it for several days to see the difference between this OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and the standard version of the OnePlus 7T Pro. So, what is the most powerful smartphone ever made by the brand (but also the most expensive) worth? Find out in our full review.

Above all, it's an aesthetic difference

Let's be clear from the beginning, the differences between the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and the classic version are few and far between. Admittedly, under the hood, the smartphone offers a little more RAM, but it is mainly in terms of design that we can distinguish between the two devices.

The McLaren logo is present on the back of the smartphone / © AndroidPIT

Inspired by McLaren's aesthetic approach, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition follows the lines of the OnePlus 7T Pro while adding the iconic Papaya Orange touch of the famous car manufacturer. The smartphone, available only in black, then takes advantage of the light reflections on its back to display an orange border along the lower and lateral edges of the device. Depending on how you hold the smartphone, the OP7 McLaren Edition looks different.

A little beastly look, I think / © AndroidPIT

The other major difference is found in the black back. Around the camera module that houses the three sensors stored vertically, OnePlus has added a "carbon fiber" effect that also plays with light. Personally, I'm not necessarily a fan of this effect but it's a subjective question of course.

There is an orange border on the side and at the bottom / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus has also added a different protective shell in the box to the white plastic shell usually offered. Instead, there is a cover made of Alcantara, a fabric that is pleasant to the touch, but also more durable and more adhesive. Both brands want to convey the luxury image that is often associated with Alcantara.

The mute button on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition in orange recalls the color of McLaren / © AndroidPIT

As you can imagine, the handling is equivalent. The smartphone retains exactly the same dimensions and weight as its brother. It is, therefore, a rather imposing smartphone that should be operated with both hands. The pop-up camera always allows you to enjoy the 6.67-inch AMOLED bezel-less screen at 90 Hz, which is ideal for multimedia use.