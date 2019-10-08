Here is what the future OnePlus 8 will (probably) look like

While the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are not yet official in Europe (the event is scheduled for October 10 in London), several renderings of the future OnePlus 8 have already been posted on the net. The images revealed by the inevitable OnLeaks thus completely reveal the design of the camera.

A hole in the front and a curved screen

With more than eight months to go before its presentation, the first OnePlus 8 renderings have already arrived. The future flagship of OnePlus is surprising in terms of design choices, some of which are in contradiction with the latest OnePlus 7T. This OnePlus 8 has a completely borderless design that is very attractive. Overall, the smartphone takes the general lines of the OnePlus 7 Pro but instead of a pop-up camera the smartphone has a hole in the screen in the top right.

So... Back from 2020, I bring you the very first and very early look at the #OnePlus8! Yeah, already...😏



360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few other details, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/SWanA4kPDv pic.twitter.com/Gh7eUqXsKG — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 3, 2019

For the rest, we find a beautiful curved AMOLED screen on both sides (probably 90 Hz) of 6.5 inches. The dimensions of the device remain quite impressive with a size of 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm. We also learn that the device will finally be compatible with wireless charging.

Triple camera in the back

The photos published today confirm not only the appearance of the camera but also the presence of a triple photo sensor on the back. However, the circular design of the photo module and the return to a vertical layout, as is the case with the OP7 Pro, are already a thing of the past.