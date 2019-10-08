Here is what the future OnePlus 8 will (probably) look like
A hole in the front and a curved screen
With more than eight months to go before its presentation, the first OnePlus 8 renderings have already arrived. The future flagship of OnePlus is surprising in terms of design choices, some of which are in contradiction with the latest OnePlus 7T. This OnePlus 8 has a completely borderless design that is very attractive. Overall, the smartphone takes the general lines of the OnePlus 7 Pro but instead of a pop-up camera the smartphone has a hole in the screen in the top right.
So... Back from 2020, I bring you the very first and very early look at the #OnePlus8! Yeah, already...😏— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 3, 2019
360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few other details, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/SWanA4kPDv pic.twitter.com/Gh7eUqXsKG
For the rest, we find a beautiful curved AMOLED screen on both sides (probably 90 Hz) of 6.5 inches. The dimensions of the device remain quite impressive with a size of 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm. We also learn that the device will finally be compatible with wireless charging.
Triple camera in the back
The photos published today confirm not only the appearance of the camera but also the presence of a triple photo sensor on the back. However, the circular design of the photo module and the return to a vertical layout, as is the case with the OP7 Pro, are already a thing of the past.
Launching in spring 2020
Unfortunately, it will be May or June 2020 before we know everything about the device. Ditto for the prices. However, it is surprising how early these leaks are coming out. We're not sure if the Chinese manufacturer appreciates that renders of its device are already online while the previous generation is not even official yet.
Source: CashKaro
