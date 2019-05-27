OPPO: future 6G era will be powered by "collective intelligence"

While 5G is at the heart of many debates and raises various issues, OPPO is looking to the future and is already imagining the "post-5G" phase.

Donald Trump wanted 6G "as soon as possible", a phrase that made many people smile a few months ago. Despite this, we know that 6G will eventually be a reality, even if it is still far, far away. OPPO took the opportunity of the 53rd IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC) to give us its vision.

For OPPO, the future is clear: "After the launch of 5G, as AI and telecommunications technologies continue to grow in power and improve each other, they will enable true interconnectivity between humans, objects and intelligence." Indeed, intelligence is the key word in OPPO's vision for the future, an "era of intelligence" that would be achieved through the next generation of connectivity. This is of course artificial intelligence, not a miracle solution to raise the population's IQ: AI would change the way we live and work enormously.

The AI at the centre of everything. AndroidPIT

In the near future, this AI will be able to gain in presence thanks to 5G and the interconnection between humans and the various objects of the IoT as well as technologies such as VR and AR. In short, this is roughly what our CEO Fabien explains to you in his article why we are writing more and more on these topics.

What about the future? It is obviously a question of improving this intelligence through neural networks and machine learning technology in order to make the 5G ecosystem faster and more efficient. In the "6G era", "businesses will be managed largely without human intervention" The concept of "Collective Intelligence" posits a new type of data will be used by AI, for AI. All this will of course involve various challenges in terms of speed improvements, latency, security etc.

All that remains is to wait and see if OPPO's vision is right. What is certain is that we will not have to wait for 6G to see problems with AI and probably also with 5G.