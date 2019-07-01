The tiny Palm Phone is now available in Europe

"Smartphones are getting bigger and bigger, it's unbearable." Do you ever catch yourself saying this? Be aware that if you choose the Palm Phone you will not have this problem, far from it. This mini smartphone has finally arrived in Europe.

As its name suggests, this smartphone is tiny and wants to be buck the trend in our world where the norm is big phablets. The device is already available in the United States, and is now crossing over into Europe

The news was announced by Roland Quandt on Twitter but can easily be checked on the Palm Phone website.

Palm Mini soon available as stand-alone device in Europe (3.3in SDM435, 3/32GB, 800mAh battery). For just (*cough*) 399,99 Euro. wtfdoa. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 1, 2019

The phone can be purchased in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and of course beyond Europe (Hong Kong and Japan, to be exact). The price is 399.99 euros. Under the hood, there is an 800 mAh battery (let's not forget that it's very small), the processor is a Snapdragon 435 and the memory is 3GB of RAM for 32GB of internal memory. Some consider its price far too high, but this niche market is successful: without competition, it is easy to raise prices.

