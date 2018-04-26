Classic PC/console games you mustn't miss on Android

Like many of you, I grew up gaming on PC and/or consoles in the times before cellphones, let alone smartphones, were common. But our phones have evolved far beyond the likes of Snake, and many of the games of the golden age have been ported for our pocket devices for our pleasure. Here, you’ll find a selection of the best classic PC and console games that have been remastered for Android. What's new in Android gaming? The best games to hit the Play Store this month

App version: 3.0.1

3.0.1 App Size: 48.2 MB

48.2 MB App compatibility: Android 4.0.3 or higher

Android 4.0.3 or higher Price: free with in-app purchases Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic Sonic CD Classic Crazy Taxi Among all the games that have left a bit of an impression on me, I have a vague but rather fond memory of Crazy Taxi on Dreamcast and the arcade. What I loved most was obviously bombing it down the hills like a madman, dodging cars and cops, blasting teenage punk band Offspring at full volume. Having replayed it recently, I can say that the handling and smoothness takes me back down memory lane, and good news, Crazy Taxi is (since recently) available for free.

App version: 2.0

2.0 App Size: 241.6 MB

241.6 MB App compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher

Android 4.1 or higher Price: free with in-app purchases Crazy Taxi Classic Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Baldur's Gate and its sequel Baldur's Gate 2, taken together, is considered one of the all time greatest role-playing experiences in video game history. Certainly it's the most faithful electronic translation of the cultural phenomenon that is Dungeons and Dragons, and a must-try for any fans of fantasy role-playing. The Baldur's Gate saga comes to touchscreen devices, with graphical and convenience enhancements and new content courtesy of Beamdog. Create your hero (or indeed, villain), and explore a vast world full of magic and adventure, fighting fearsome monsters and meeting engaging companions along the way. Want more mobile RPG goodness? Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android Even remastered for touchscreen, these old-school games are not for the faint-hearted. You'll need to keep track of a lot of things: stats, inventory, pages and pages of side quests, and so on. But for those who can put in the effort, the games are richly rewarding, capable of providing 60+ hours of adventure in a single title.

In terms of the handling the vehicles and combat, it’s clear that it’s far from as smooth the PC and console versions, but it’s still fairly decent for mobile. The helicopter missions in particular are a huge pain on touchscreen. Nonetheless, the graphics are excellent, the open world isn't scaled down, and all the missions are storylines are there for around 5 bucks per game. Grand Theft Auto: ViceCity App version: 1.07

1.07 App size: 1.05 GB

1.05 GB App compatibility: Android 2.3 and up

Android 2.3 and up Price: $4.99 Max Payne Mobile Available since 2013 on mobile platforms, the ported version from PC/console to Android still pleasures action game purists, despite its old age. The gameplay keeps the smoothness of the original hard-boiled shooter, complete with the famous Matrix-style bullet time. In addition, the graphics have been remastered to HD quality for a better picture. It’s even possible to configure the controls and/or synchronize some external controllers. I costs just $2 to ride Max Payne's roaring rampage of revenge, but it’s worth noting that the game is sometimes on discount, so keep an eye out for any reductions in the Play Store.

App version: 1.2

1.2 App size: 1.36 GB

1.36 GB App compatibility: Android 2.3 or higher

Android 2.3 or higher Pricing: $2 Max Payne Mobile Tomb Raider At times like this, when more mobile-focused versions (like Lara Croft: Relic Run and Lara Croft Go) exist, it’s worth knowing that the OG version of Tomb Raider was also ported onto Android. That's right, the first Tomb Raider game that propelled Lara Croft to superstardom in the '90s. Priced at just over a dollar on Google Play, the game suffers from the usual criticism of these ports: the touch screen commands can be awkward. True enough, the game didn't have any major redesign for its controls, so expect a steep learning curve However, once you’ve got a hang of it, it turns out to be an excellent action-adventure game on mobile, with totally reworked HD quality graphics. Personally, I still find it better than Relic Run or Go. Additionally, there's more archaeological adventuring to be had with Tomb Raider 2 on Android.

App version: 1.0.39RC

1.0.39RC App size: 320.2 MB

320.2 MB App compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher

Android 4.0 or higher Price: $0.99 Tomb Raider I Tomb Raider II Final Fantasy IX Square Enix ported many licensed titles over to Android; including the beloved Final Fantasy VII. Now we even had a scaled-down version of the latest title, Final Fantasy XV, with cute chibi-style graphics. However, if you're looking for a complete and unadulterated full-fat Final Fantasy port for Android, our favorite remains Final Fantasy IX. Gamer on a budget? These are our favorite free games for Android! Looking at gameplay, the adaptation to touch screen is smooth and pleasant. The graphics definitely benefited from a restoration of optimized textures, effects, and shadows for high definition screens. The game relies on a very useful and automatic backup system that’s activated with every screen change. As always, the prices for Final Fantasy are at the very limit of what’s considered acceptable on mobile, but for any true self-respecting fan, it's a must have for $20.

App version: 1.4.9

1.4.9 App size: 1.76 GB

1.76 GB App compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher

Android 4.1 or higher Price: $20 FINAL FANTASY IX for Android The Bard's Tale The Bard's Tale is set in a medieval fantasy universe where goblins reign supreme, and you play as a bard with a somewhat twisted sense of humor who goes out into a dangerous world chasing gold and girls. The title includes three volumes (1: Tales of the Unknown, 2: The Destiny Knight, and 3: Thief of Fate). Humor, no glitches, a good adaptation of a PC game, old school graphics, songs that’ll make you die of laughter, what better to ask for? What’s more, the price is way more affordable than Final Fantasy!

App version: 1.6.8

1.6.8 App Size: 28.8 MB

28.8 MB App compatibility: Android 2.3 or higher

Android 2.3 or higher Pricing: $2.99 The Bard's Tale Grim Fandango Remastered Fans of games with a good sense of humor will also enjoy the classic point-and-click adventure Grim Fandango. Originally released by LucasArts, Grim Fandango has been remastered by creator Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions. The gameplay lends itself well to tablets and smartphones, and benefits from enhanced graphics and audio compared to the original.

The unique and atmospheric setting combines Mexican folklore and 1920s aesthetics to make an engaging mystery set in the land of the dead. But don't let the necro-noir decor fool, you, Grim Fandango's gags and wry humor will have you grinning as wide as any skull. App version: 1.5.19

1.5.19 App size: 3.09 GB

3.09 GB App compatibility: Android 4.3 or higher

Android 4.3 or higher Price: $4.99 Grim Fandango Remastered The Wolf Among Us Telltale Games, creators of The Walking Dead, are also the original creators of The Wolf Among Us on Android. This is a point and click adventure game, composed of several chapters where you must make important decisions that will decide the next step of the adventure. Although it doesn't carry the recognition of Telltale's Batman or Walking Dead titles, The Wolf Among Us is very well made. The atmosphere is tense and it’s particularly violent, conjuring up all the traits of a dark thriller or noire film. The good news is it’s possible to play and understand the game without having read the books beforehand.

App version: 1.21

1.21 App size: 722.7 MB

722.7 MB App compatibility: Android 2.3.3 or higher

Android 2.3.3 or higher Pricing: free with in-app purchases The Wolf Among Us Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Known fondly by fans as KOTOR, this classic RPG might just be the best Star Wars video game of any genre. This is mainly thanks to a great storyline, set millennia before Star Wars: A New Hope (i.e. a very, very very long time ago). Your hero an amnesiac who discovers their innate talent for the force, gets embroiled in a galactic-wide conflict (like some kind of war...in the stars?) between the Republic and evil Sith empire.

It's Star Wars, so you'll get a chance to explore the light and dark sides of the force and make heroic or villainous choices as you wish, with an eye on grabbing all those cool jedi abilities you want. The combat mechanics are dice-based, kind of like with Baldur's Gate, but the integration is smooth and the game controls are well implemented on the touchscreen. Star Wars™: KOTOR App version: 1.0.6

1.0.6 App size: 2.45 GB

2.45 GB App compatibility: Android 4.1 and up

Android 4.1 and up Price: $4.99 Samurai Shodown II A favorite among old-school fighting game fans, Samurai Shodown had hearts racing in front of arcade machines and the Neo Geo consoles with its fast-paced swordplay back in the day. Don't let the name fool you, it's not just samurai. The iconic Japanese warriors also cross katanas with various knights, rogues, barbarians and er...kabuki actors? Spoiling for a fight? Take a look at our other favorite fighting games for Android!