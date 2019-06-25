PEEX, the wearable that lets you mix live music to your liking

Live music is one of the greatest pleasures for music lovers, among whom I am. But we all know that sound quality varies depending on where a concert is held and that poor acoustics can ruin everything. PEEX, a new technological musical startup, wants concert viewers to enjoy a unique experience with the best sound through its wearable PEEX rX.

PEEX's groundbreaking patented technology - launched by Elton John and premiered at his tour concerts - allows music lovers to adapt and personalize their live music experience through augmented audio reality. Kind of like improving the sound quality of the concert they're experiencing. To do this, it allows viewers to create their own enhanced mix of five audio channels while remaining immersed in the atmosphere of the performance thanks to the wearable PEEX rX and the accompanying smartphone app.

With PEEX you can create your own mix of live music and not lose any quality. / © PEEX

Do you want to give more oomph to the vocals or raise the guitar solos? Would you rather hear the bass more loudly? With PEEX LIVE you can tailor the music experience to your preferences. All you have to do is rent the device and you will get to equalize the sound to your liking. It's a small contraption that you have to hang from your neck and from which some earphones dangle out.

"Throughout my 50 year career, performing live has always been very important to me. I am passionate about giving my fans the best possible performance and making sure they have the best possible experience. For the last 4 years I've been working with the talented PEEX team, who have developed an incredible new technology that will revolutionize the way fans listen to live music. You can't miss it," says Elton John.

PEEX now available to all audiences during selected dates on Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Farewell tour, which you can check on the brand's website.