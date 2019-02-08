The perfect emoji for your period and more added to Unicode list
Unicode has just approved a new list of emojis for 2019 that will add 230 new emoticons to the existing ones. Guide dogs, a yawning face, a flamenco, a lazy bear and many others add up to the long list. These include a drop of blood symbolizing menstruation, same-sex couples of different races holding hands (both men and women) and disabled people, all coming in March.
The existence of the period emoji, as highlighted by the Unicode consortium in its complete list, is a major milestone for women in demystifying and stigmatizing. For some a taboo subject that is even seen as a disease in some countries (48% of girls in Iran and 10% in India think so), or as something too scandalous to discuss . The inclusion of this new emoji is the result of a campaign that the NGO Plan International initiated in 2017. "It is one more step towards breaking the taboo that exists around the period in many societies", according to the organisation.
We are thrilled to announce that we are actually getting a #PeriodEmoji!— PlanInternational UK (@PlanUK) February 6, 2019
It is through your support that we can now celebrate that the @unicode have announced that we will get our first ever #PeriodEmoji in March 2019 🎊
Find out more here ▶https://t.co/dKd4WwEShX pic.twitter.com/CdyG5fapAx
Emojis take another step towards inclusion
The new list comes from Unicode, the organization that approves and standardizes emojis, also comes with 171 variants of gender and skin color, which only go one step further towards representing all gender and race identities. And not only that, people with some kind of disability will also be better represented thanks to new emojis that have men and women in wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, hearing aids, canes...
It's to cheer you up. In today's new communication model, the emoticons in our WhatsApp messages are part of everyday life. It is high time that diversity was properly represented.
What do you think of the new emojis? Would you like them to include any more?
Source: Emojipedia
