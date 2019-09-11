Google Pixel 4 (XL) is (probably) launching on October 15

We have already had an idea of how the new Pixel phones will look thanks to the several rumors leaked online. But when will they be introduced? Evan Blass has the answer to that question!

Google could this year make us wait a little longer before seeing the new Pixel 4. Last year the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were officially revealed on October 8. This year, they could be announced on October 15. Evan Blass suggested it with a post on Twitter where the device is shown and, on the lock screen, the October 15 date.

Does this image reveal an October 15 launch date? / © Evan Blass

The date was not confirmed by Google and Evan Blass himself adds a question mark but the launch could easily take place on October 15. It would also fall on Tuesday, just like last year.

There's nothing else in the tweet. The possible front panel design of the new Pixel had already been leaked. For now, we expect a 6.23-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels in a 19:9 format resulting in 540ppi. The screen should then be refresh at 90Hz.

The device should be powered by a Snapdragon 855 supported by 8GB of RAM. The camera, a traditional point of excellence for Pixel phones, should count on a dual rear camera.

There shouldn't be many surprises left at the event, considering that we know practically everything about Pixel 4 and 4 XL already, or at least think we do! We just have to wait for a confirmation from Google about the launch date and hope for some little hidden gem Google may have up its sleeve to be able to make these new Pixel smartphones shine!