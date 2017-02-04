Plague Inc: what makes this immoral game so addictive?

The Play Store is packed to the brim with all kinds of games. From FPS car racing to Candy Crush to city management, there’s something out there for everyone. As a general rule, on these occasions we'd give you a fairly broad list of games with a brief test. Today, however, I'd like to break with old habits and introduce you to a rather immoral game: Plague Inc. How did such a game succeed in becoming so popular?

Immorality at the heart of the game

Do you prefer to stick with what is tried and tested or do you prefer to stand out and be an individual? The company that created the game, Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations, clearly falls into the second category. For many years, the company has succeeded in creating popular games with some dubious themes: it’s more or less all about destroying humanity by causing horrible suffering, obviously. To do this, all you need to do is create a disease and infect the entire planet until the last human being dies.

Neither the nationality of the victims, their political opinions or their religion matter in this game as there is only one overriding objective: eradicate all of humanity. At the beginning of the game you have only one bacteria but, after winning several games, you gain access a wealth of other diseases: viruses, fungus (fungi), parasites, prion (a pathogenic agent that attacks the brain), a nano-virus (an artificial virus) …

Will Google destroy the world? / © AndroidPIT

Outside of the menus, the game’s main interface is a world map. At the start of the game, you choose where you want to release your epidemic - as China and India are the most populated zones on the planet, it’s advisable to start there. In terms of the disease, you have to then decide on which pandemic and which symptoms you should adopt in order to win the game. However, be careful, each disease has its own characteristics. The virus, for example, is unstable and new symptoms can appear independently, attracting the attention of health professionals and can lead to the development of a cure. If a remedy is found, your disease will be eradicated and you lose the game.

User involvement

As you can see below, the aim of the game is not only to stretch your ethics but to engineer you to make strategic decisions (decide on symptoms, etc.) to reach your goals. This in itself is enough to capture the attention of a lot of psychopaths ... I mean, fans. That said, the game has another ace up its sleeve that has contributed to its great success.

A key element of the success of games such as Pokémon GO has been the way it has been able to reach users on a personal level. No need for revolutionary technology (although that's always a plus), they just needed that little something to get users emotionally involved. There are many methods out there to do this, but the one Ndemic Creations has gone with was humor: whilst you are playing the game, you’ll receive funny messages. Of course, after playing the game for a while you tend to get used to these and stop paying attention to it, but it’s the first few hours of use that count as these are when the user decides whether they want to continue playing (or not).

You can manage the evolution of your disease. / © AndroidPIT

First, you can choose the name of your disease. For example, you can give it the name of a certain presidential candidate that you hate, or even the name of someone you love. For example, we named ours ‘Google’, so when we received notifications from the game they said things like, ‘Google has infected its first patient.’ When you use current affairs in your game, you’ll also come across a few gems.

The most sadistic among us (of which I am one) will certainly find the idea of eradicating humanity amusing, inflicting severe symptoms on the population as part of the disease (insomnia, paranoia and other illnesses that difficult to cure, coughing and sneezing to increase the spread of the contagion, tumors and hemorrhages to increase mortality, etc.) Horrible, right?!

Does immorality have a future on Android?

The multitude of games on the Play Store has created huge competition among game developers. While some are happy to just copy those others that have succeeded (for example, all the Candy Crush clones), others will make an effort to stand out. Some will exploit the nostalgia of an entire generation, others use humor, while others will focus their attention on offering the best technology available (like concentrating on graphics). Generally, the key to success is a combination of several of these factors.

Opinion by Benoit Pepicq Plague is certainly immoral ... but it's also a lot of fun. What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

It will be interesting to see what we find with the arrival of VR. At the moment, we've only found a few games on Daydream (however, only a few headsets and smartphones are currently compatible), but we’ll probably find more immoral games in the future. The type of games that are prohibited for minors or certain age groups (but doesn’t necessarily prevent them from installing them). Whatever the gaming platform, a good number of them are already immoral (remember Carmageddon where you could run over all the pedestrians?) and gory (many gaming fans will probably be familiar Postal²). In other words, VR will bring us the best and the worst of the ‘horrible’, ‘disgusting’ and/or ‘disgraceful’ nature of these games that lead to their success.



Do you think these games are a threat to our societies, as some critics claimed after the Columbine massacre? Do such games encourage immoral behavior? Let us know in the comments below.



