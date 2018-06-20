Everything you should know about the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 4 is almost four years old, and while the venerable console has given us plenty of fun, fans around the world are starting to look forward to a younger, more powerful successor: naturally, the PlayStation 5. But when could we be seeing a new console from Sony, and what will it be like?

E3 2018 has just come and gone, and while no one was expecting a next-gen console reveal from Sony, it was clear that the great wheel of the gaming industry was gearing up to a new cycle. Some games like The Elder Scrolls VI were announced at the expo that are clearly going to be too much for the current PlayStation generation to handle. CEO John Kodera has admitted that the console is approaching the final phase of its life cycle.

PS chief Kodera: PS4 is entering final phase of its life cycle, which would have negative impact to the unit, but recurring revenue via membership services etc should cushion some of that. — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 22, 2018

Even the PS4 Pro is starting to show its age and feel clunky compared to a current high-spec gaming PC. And yes, the PS4 is still selling like gangbusters, with 76 million units sold by the first quarter of 2018, but sales are slowing down now that the console is no longer cutting edge.

The PS4 might be winding down, but don't expect the sequel to leap in so soon. While we wait for baited breath for Sony to nail down the date, here's all the leaks, rumors and (reasonable) speculation we've gathered so far about the upcoming console.

When will the PS5 be available? How much will it cost?

The big question: console gamers already know that an upcoming console will be able to play the next generation of big games, it's just a question of when. Sony is no doubt sizing up the market conditions and coordinating with game developers and internal hardware manufacturers to find the best date to hit the market.

Sony's head of PlayStation, John Kodera, has acknowledged that the PS4 is getting old while at the same time advocating a slow-and-steady preparation for the future, stating that the next PlayStation is likely still three years away.

A recent report from Wccftech at Computex 2018 stated that AMD was working on the Navi GPU for the PS5 with an expected launch date of 2020. That's an ambitious deadline, but given what the PlayStation boss has already revealed about the company's plans, 2021 still seems a more realistic date.

The PS4 and the PS4 Pro launched at $399 and Sony will be looking to repeat its success, so expect the PS5 to be similarly priced.

A potential pointer from PlayStation Plus

A recent announcement in relation to the PlayStation Plus service sparked off some rumors about the PS5. From March 2019, PS Plus will no longer offer free PS3 or PSVita games and will instead focus on PS4 titles. This could be Sony attempting to phase out the older generation titles to make way for the new.

The 4K factor

To get an idea of when the PS5 would be released, we can look at companion technologies. In this case 4K TVs. The PS4 Pro can technically do native 4K output but this often comes at the expense of resolution. As 4K TVs become more and more common, the PS4 and Pro will increasingly look less attractive to buyers.

8K displays exist, but 4K TVs still need time to reach most people's homes. / © LG

Native 4K seems like the very least we could expect from the PS5, although 8K would be a pleasant surprise. That's why a 2020 release would sense as it would fall in line with predictions for when the 4K TV market in the US will reach 50%.

PS VR2 to come with the PS5?

Sony was the first console manufacturer to embrace virtual reality, thanks to the PlayStation VR, and if it continues to back the technology, then PS VR will definitely improve in tandem with the console.

The base PS4 can just barely handle PlayStation VR, even though the headset operates at lower resolution than Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The PS4 Pro brings improved frame rates, but its resolution still lags behind the competition.

VR is going wireless and the PS5 can't fall behind. / © AndroidPIT

Nonetheless, PS VR has proved to be popular, so an obvious selling point for the PlayStation 5 would be an improved next-gen PS VR to go with it. To really commit to this Sony will need to match the convenience advancements of its VR competitors today, we expect to see a 2nd gen PS VR launch without the need for an external black box, or a connecting cable.

In terms of the visuals, while HDR and a wider vertical and horizontal field of view would be likely, we have to keep in mind that a PlayStation needs to be affordable, so is never going to be right on the bleeding edge. While full 4K VR (as in, 4K resolution per eye) hasn't been ruled out, I wouldn't hold out for it either.

What games will be on the PS5?

If the new console will be backwards compatible, then our whole PS4 library will carry over for starters. But what about new games being developed to take full advantage of future hardware?

So far CD Projekt Red have mentioned that it's developing not just for today's tech, but for the next generation also. With developers kits for the PS5 already rumored to be in circulation this could mean that the Polish studio's upcoming good chance that Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the early PS5 titles.

Take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer below. Would you rather play it on next-gen hardware?