Poll results: this is the best mid-range smartphone right now

We all love to read about flagship smartphones: flashy, sexy and powerful, they represent the best of what OEMs can make. But let's be honest, most of us are on a budget and are looking for smartphone that can deliver the most useful features for less money. That's why the mid-range exists.

Last week we asked you to choose your favorite mid-priced (roughly $200 - $400) smartphone in 2019, and the results are in! At the time of writing, there's a clear winner:

Sorry, Nokia. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi once again proves itself to be the master of the mid-range segment. We were impressed with the Pocophone F1 last year, but it's the new Redmi Note 7 that claims the prize here with a whopping 22% of the vote. And that's no surprise. In our review of the smartphone, we found it to be an excellent device, unrivaled in its price range.

The Redmi Note 7 impressed us. / © AndroidPIT

A solid runner-up presents itself in the form of the Moto G7, with many community members recommending it in the comments section. We've had our hands on the Moto G7 Plus and G7 Power. Ultimately, while this range tends to lack raw power, the attractive price makes G-line a good alternative.

I'm surprised that Samsung's new A-class and Nokia's recent offerings didn't seem to tempt to many, despite being venerable names in the business with some interesting features in the mid-range market. What do you think of their market strategy in this area?

Did you or will you buy a mid-range smartphone this year? Which one will it be?