The new Realme 3 Pro packs in a lot for the price

It was in India in New Delhi that Realme, one of OPPO's brands, unveiled its new smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro. Succeeding the very good Realme 2 Pro launched six months ago, the smartphone is aimed at an entry-level customer base since the brand is positioning its smartphone at less than $200. Despite its low price, the Realme 3 Pro aims to make no comprehension and promises a big autonomy, a nice design and a quality photo experience. Was the mission successful? These are our first impressions.

A successful design Despite the low price, the Realme 3 Pro takes care of its design, and the result is a great success because the smartphone has an elegant dress with a gradient colored back part that plays with the effects of light. Of course, it's plastic (not metal), the Realme 3 Pro offers a modern and trendy look, a dual camera (vertically aligned), a mini-jack and a fingerprint reader. Facial recognition is also on the menu. Realme 3 Pro offers a contemporary design. / AndroidPIT Compared to Redmi Note 7, which uses 2.5D glass, the 3D design of Realme 3 Pro offers a thinner smartphone, offering better feel, lighter weight and "better impact resistance" depending on the brand. Aesthetically, the two devices are in any case very similar. The 3D design of the device allows for some nice effects with light. / AndroidPIT Overall, the handling is pleasant and is made easier by the rounded edges of the terminal. We will simply regret the passage a little too "sharp" between the chassis and the screen of the device. The transition from the screen to the chassis is not the most pleasant to touch. / AndroidPIT The Realme 3 Pro is not a lightweight terminal (172 grams) but its weight inspires confidence in the strength of the device. / AndroidPIT

A notch in the shape of a water drop While high-end smartphones are following the trends of pierced screens or pop-up cameras, entry-level smartphones have switched to the drop-shaped notch. As a result, the Realme 3 Pro's 6.3-inch LCD screen offers an excellent body-to-screen ratio of 90.3%. A small chin still remains but remains relatively discreet. As with Redmi Note 7, Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the front screen. The screen displays a nice brightness and good contrasts. The readability, even outdoors, seems satisfactory, even in sunny weather, and the colors also seem to be in line with reality, despite a slight tendency to turn blue (but nothing too serious). The small notch houses a 25MP front camera for facial recognition. / AndroidPIT

Realme 3 Pro software As always on Realme, we find Color OS in its version 6.0 which is based on Android Pie. This is the same interface as the one available on OPPO smartphones. This is not surprising because Realme is a brand of the Chinese manufacturer. The interface is very fluid and the opening and closing of applications is never a problem. Personally, I don't necessarily like the customization of the manufacturer but it's also a matter of getting used to. After all, as Euripides said, "change is always pleasant." Here are our best tips to make the most of your OPPO smartphone's potential

Realme 3 Pro performance In addition to its design, the Realme 3 Pro also impresses with its technical data sheet. Under the hood is a 710 Snapdragon processor and 6GB of RAM . So it's better than what Redmi Note 7 can offer. My few hours spent with the smartphone confirmed the very good performance of the terminal. Players should not have any problems, even when playing graphically demanding games like PUBG, so Realme promises a much better experience in this field than its competitors like Redmi Note 7 or Honor 8X. Anyway, our complete test, which should come in the next few days, will allow us to know more. Unlike Redmi Note 7, there is no USB Type-C. / AndroidPIT

Realme 3 Pro camera In terms of the camera, the Realme 3 Pro also looks like a good deal. The device offers a dual sensor: a 16MP main sensor (IMX519 1/2.6 inches). The unique pixel size of the camera is 1.22 µm and an aperture of f/1.7.

a 5MP secondary camera The smartphone also offers a night mode that significantly improves image quality in low-light conditions. The famous beauty fashions (how could it be otherwise with a Chinese manufacturer) and artificial intelligence are also present. At first glance, AI makes it possible to optimize scenes by offering more detail and more balanced exposure. In addition, some colors can be optimized according to the scenes to make them brighter and more attractive. A double camera is included. AndroidPIT At the front, there is a 25 MP front sensor (f/2.0 aperture) that also provides facial recognition and a portrait mode is also available.

An autonomy that promises to be excellent If the smartphone does not use a Type-C USB socket, the Realme 3 Pro nevertheless offers pretty promises in terms of battery life. Realme has made great efforts compared to the previous model. The smartphone has a 4045mAh battery compatible with the ultra-fast VOOC 3.0 charge. It takes 30 minutes to charge the device halfway, and 1h20 for a full charge. This means that it is possible to imagine more than two days of autonomy even under conditions of intensive use. Despite its 4,045 mAh battery, the smartphone remains quite thin. / AndroidPIT

Realme 3 Pro technical specifications Dimensions: 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm Weight: 172 g Battery size: 4045 mAh Screen size: 6.3 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (409 ppi) Front camera: 25 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 9 - Pie RAM: 4 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

128 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0