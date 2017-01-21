Poll: What is your favorite Android UI?

The UI, or user interface, of a smartphone differs depending on the manufacturer of the device. Samsung smartphones, for example, come with TouchWiz and that is why the design of the icons, menus, and other aspects look different than an HTC device with Sense UI. We have video examples of a few UIs for you to evaluate. You may be surprised which you like best once you've seen them all!

Take a look at these videos of six of the most popular Android UIs and let us know which is your favorite in the poll at the bottom.

Samsung TouchWiz

TouchWiz is so common that many think it is the stock version of Android. It is known for it's blue, white and gray color palette.