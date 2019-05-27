Qualcomm and Lenovo partner for 'world’s first 5G PC'

Qualcomm has announced a new partnership with Lenovo to build the world’s first 5G PC today at a Computex press conference in Taipei. They're calling it Project Limitless, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform. It's the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs that offers 5G connectivity.

The first 5G networks are going live in the US, the UK, South Korea and part of Europe, and the race is on to deliver consumer products that can take advantage of the next generation of mobile technology. Project Limitless is the result of a collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and Lenovo. The pair will work together to build the first Windows 10 laptop PC capable of connecting to the 5G network.

Not a huge deal about the laptop PC itself was revealed at the Taiwanese conference, but we know a little about the Snapdragon 8cx 5G that will be inside it. Qualcomm is calling this the most extreme Snapdragon platform ever designed. It supports immersive user experiences, multi-gigabit LTE, multi-day battery life, and enterprise applications and security.

Qualcomm will work with Lenovo to build a 5G capable notebook. / © Qualcomm

The platform also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, a single-chip multi-mode solution which along with Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-End, allows OEMs to bring 5G connectivity to new PC form factors. The X55 5G integrates Category 22 LTE, achieving peak download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps.

Qualcomm said that this 5G connection works in tandem with on-device AI. For instance, users might rely on their 5G PC for real-time translation when conversing with others around the world, such as speaking English with Mandarin-speaking colleagues.

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said: "Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform’s performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G."

The Snapdragon 8cx! / © Qualcomm

Jia, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Business of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, said: "With real 5G in a PC, it’s all about satisfying users’ need for speed: faster file transfers and streaming in 4K, 8K and even AR/VR; faster and higher quality video chats on-the-go; even faster screen refreshes for mobile gaming. When we say limitless connectivity, we mean it – 5G PC users the world-over will save time, stay productive, or get online entertainment from nearly anywhere, at any time."

Project Limitless PC is part of Qualcomm’s Always On, Always Connected project for Windows 10 computers.