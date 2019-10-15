Realme makes a splash in Europe with three new smartphones

Realme presents itself in Madrid with a trio that's not completely new. The Realme 5 Pro we have already had the pleasure to meet and review. Now, it finally lands in Europe. The X2 and X2 Pro are the real stars of the event, though.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is not really new, but it is finally making its debut on the European market. It features a 6.3-inch IPS display in Full-HD+ with a dewdrop notch and a Snapdragon 712 processor supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. It has already convinced us in terms of performance. The 4,045 mAh battery offers average battery life, and for a whole day you can be sure that Realme 5 Pro will keep you company.

The camera experience relies on a quad rear camera and a single front sensor:

48-megapixel main sensor (IMX586) with Quad Bayer filter, aperture f/1.79

8-megapixel ultrawide-angle, f/2.25 and 1.12µm aperture

ToF (called Portrait by Realme) 2-megapixel, aperture f/2.4 and 1.75µm

2-megapixel optical sensor for 4 cm macro focusing

16-megapixel front camera (f/2.0 1.0 µm).

To find out more about how the Realme 5 Pro works in everyday use, take a look at our review:

The Realme 5 Pro / © AndroidPIT

Realme 5 Pro technical specifications Dimensions: 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm Weight: 184 g Battery size: 4035 mAh Screen size: 6.3 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (409 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: ColorOS RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.3 GHz Connectivity: LTE, Dual-SIM

Realme X2 Pro

This is the true flagship of the Realme brand. The X2 Pro arrives in Europe with a spec sheet that has nothing to envy from other high-end smartphones already on the market. Realme also focuses on a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels designed to optimize the multimedia experience, including gaming, which does not give up a refresh date of 90Hz.

Included along with the Snapdragon 855 Plus is 6/8/12GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery supported by SuperVOOC 50W fast charging. The photos are taken by the quad camera on the back plus a front sensor:

Samsung ISOCELL GW1 64-megapixel f/1.8 sensor that focuses on optimizing photos in low light conditions

8megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor with 115-degree viewing angle and support for super macro (2.5 cm)

13-megapixel f/2.5 telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom

2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor dedicated to portrait mode

Fron 16M-megapixel f/2.0 sensor with AI support

The Realme X2 Pro / © AndroidPIT

Realme X2 Pro technical specifications Dimensions: 161 x 75.7 x 8.7 mm Weight: 199 g Battery size: 4000 mAh Screen size: 6.5 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2400 x 1080 pixels (405 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 64 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: ColorOS RAM: 8 GB

6 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

64 GB

256 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock speed: 2.96 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

Realme X2

The Realme X2, compared to the Pro version, integrates a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels resulting in 402 ppi. This is not a flagship, and you can also see it from the integrated chip, the Snapdragon 730G supported by 6/8GB of RAM. The smartphone integrates a 4,000mAh battery supported by fast charging 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The photographic section consists of:

Samsung ISOCELL GW1 64-megapixel f/1.8 sensor

8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor f/2.25

2-megapixel/1.75 µm sensor for f/2.4 macro functionality

2-megapixel/1.75 µm sensor for f/2.4 portraits

32-megapixel/0.8 µm f/2.0 sensor

As on the Realme X2 Pro, also on the X2 we find Android 9 Pie and ColorOS version 6.1. Supported features include a fingerprint reader integrated below the display, Dual SIM support, NFC, Dolby Atmos sound and a mode for undisturbed gaming. On the non-Pro model, however, there is no 90Hz refresh rate.

Availability and price

The Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 and X2 Pro are finally available officially in Europe, more precisely in Italy, Spain, France and Great Britain. All three models offer excellent value for money:

Realme 5 Pro: €199 (4GB/128GB), €249 (8GB/128GB) from October 18

Realme X2: €299 (8GB/128GB) from October 19

Realme X2 Pro: €399 (6GB/64GB), €449 (8GB/128GB), €499 (12GB/256GB) from early November

You can buy the new Relame phones from Amazon, eBay and Realme.com.

