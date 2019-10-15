Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: what are the main differences?
Google has just introduced its new high-end smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. What sets these two devices apart? Are the differences minimal or are they obvious? Which one is the best? We'll answer all of these questions.
Same design, same camera
Unlike in previous years, Google has decided to grant a similar design to its two flagships and similar functionality, which is not a bad shout since the Mountain View company now seems better organized for the development of its hardware products.
For the fourth generation of this Pixel range, we have a strategy similar to Apple's with its iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Starting with design and build quality, it is quite difficult to distinguish between these smartphones. Google is moving up the range this year, and if the design can be criticized once again, it has the merit of being more attractive than in previous years. The orange color also brings a little originality to the market.
The two smartphones introduce the same 90 Hz refresh rate for their displays. This feature popularized by gaming smartphones is now coming to flaghips. After the OnePlus devices, it is now the turn of the Pixels to benefit from this new feature. As explained in other articles, the difference is only noticeable when you look back at a smartphone that does not offer it.
Most importantly, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL offer the same camera with this dual 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor combination. Since this is the most expected feature on this new generation, it is very good news. So there is no one model more premium than the other in terms of the camera.
In short, from the camera to the 90 Hz screen, through the top bezel for Motion Sense and the processor, everything is the same... or almost.
So what are the differences?
Clearly, the differences are minimal, and from a technical perspective, we can find some on the screen and the battery. The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch AMOLED display while the Pixel 4 XL has a larger AMOLED display of 6.3 inches, and the screen resolution is slightly better on the Pixel 4 XL (534 pixels per inch versus 424 ppi for the Pixel 4).
It may seem like nothing, but this difference is important when it comes to getting started. One-handed operation is also more difficult on the Pixel 4 XL, especially when trying to reach the notification bar, for example.
In addition, the Pixel 4 XL has a battery that is 900 mAh larger, so it should theoretically have more stamina, despite a larger display. Autonomy is the element to fear on the Pixel 4, because the capacity of its battery is lower than the previous generation. On the other hand, its weight is lighter.
Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: specs summary
Common features
- AMOLED 90 Hz display
- Android 10
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- RAM: 6GB
- Internal storage: 64GB or 128 GB
- Rear camera: 16 MP (f2.4 aperture) + 12.2 MP (f1.7 aperture)
- Front camera: 8 MP, f/2 opening
- Videos: 4K at 30 fps, 720p at 240 fps, 1080p at 30, 60 and 120 fps with rear sensor
- Active Edge feature (squeeze smartphone to activate Google Assistant) + Motion Sense
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Type-C 3.1 USB socket
- Wireless charging
- Motion Sense + Active Edge
- No 3.5mm headphone jack
Differences
Pixel 4
- Battery: 2,800 mAh
- Display: 5.7 inches, Full-HD+
- Size: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm
- Weight: 162 grams
- Price: from $799
Pixel 4 XL
- Battery: 3,700 mAh
- Display: 6.3 inches, QHD+
- Size: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm
- Weight: 193 grams
- Price: from $899
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: technical specifications
|Pixel 4
|Pixel 4 XL
|Screen
|
5.7-inch OLED
2,280 x 1,080 pixels
Refresh rate: 90Hz
|
OLED, 6.3 inches
3,040 x 1,440 pixels
Refresh rate: 90Hz
|Dimensions
|147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm
|160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|162 grams
|193 grams
|OS
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM / ROM
|
6GB / 64/128GB
no microSD
|
6GB / 64/128GB
no microSD
|Battery
|
2800 mAh
|
3700 mAh
|Camera
|Back: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide-angle) + 16 MP (telephoto)
Front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide-angle)
|Back: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide-angle) + 16 MP (telephoto)
Front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide-angle)
|Additional features
|
Unlock 3D face
IP68
Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (HD-Codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC) NFC
|
Unlock 3D face
IP68
Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (HD-Codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC) NFC
|Price
|
$799
|
$899
Which one to choose: the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL?
Overall, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are two excellent high-performance phones. Google is moving closer to Samsung and Apple's strategy by offering two identical high-end smartphones.
Whether in terms of performance or photo quality, nothing distinguishes the two new Google terminals. It is only in terms of size and battery life that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL stand out. It is therefore important to determine your needs.
The Pixel 4 is for those looking for a compact smartphone while the Pixel 4 XL is more suitable for users who want a large display. The latter, subject to our thorough tests, should also ensure better battery life. But this comes at a cost, as you'll pay more for the bigger version.
