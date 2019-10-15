Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: what are the main differences?

Google has just introduced its new high-end smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL . What sets these two devices apart? Are the differences minimal or are they obvious? Which one is the best? We'll answer all of these questions.

Unlike in previous years, Google has decided to grant a similar design to its two flagships and similar functionality, which is not a bad shout since the Mountain View company now seems better organized for the development of its hardware products.

For the fourth generation of this Pixel range, we have a strategy similar to Apple's with its iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Starting with design and build quality, it is quite difficult to distinguish between these smartphones. Google is moving up the range this year, and if the design can be criticized once again, it has the merit of being more attractive than in previous years. The orange color also brings a little originality to the market.

Goodbye to the fingerprint reader and hello to the square photo module in the upper corner, just like the iPhone / © AndroidPIT

The two smartphones introduce the same 90 Hz refresh rate for their displays. This feature popularized by gaming smartphones is now coming to flaghips. After the OnePlus devices, it is now the turn of the Pixels to benefit from this new feature. As explained in other articles, the difference is only noticeable when you look back at a smartphone that does not offer it.

Most importantly, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL offer the same camera with this dual 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor combination. Since this is the most expected feature on this new generation, it is very good news. So there is no one model more premium than the other in terms of the camera.

Both smartphones have the same camera / © AndroidPIT

In short, from the camera to the 90 Hz screen, through the top bezel for Motion Sense and the processor, everything is the same... or almost.

Clearly, the differences are minimal, and from a technical perspective, we can find some on the screen and the battery. The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch AMOLED display while the Pixel 4 XL has a larger AMOLED display of 6.3 inches, and the screen resolution is slightly better on the Pixel 4 XL (534 pixels per inch versus 424 ppi for the Pixel 4).

It may seem like nothing, but this difference is important when it comes to getting started. One-handed operation is also more difficult on the Pixel 4 XL, especially when trying to reach the notification bar, for example.

There are only a few differences between the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL / © AndroidPIT

In addition, the Pixel 4 XL has a battery that is 900 mAh larger, so it should theoretically have more stamina, despite a larger display. Autonomy is the element to fear on the Pixel 4, because the capacity of its battery is lower than the previous generation. On the other hand, its weight is lighter.

Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: specs summary

Common features

AMOLED 90 Hz display

Android 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128 GB

Rear camera: 16 MP (f2.4 aperture) + 12.2 MP (f1.7 aperture)

Front camera: 8 MP, f/2 opening

Videos: 4K at 30 fps, 720p at 240 fps, 1080p at 30, 60 and 120 fps with rear sensor

Active Edge feature (squeeze smartphone to activate Google Assistant) + Motion Sense

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C 3.1 USB socket

Wireless charging

Motion Sense + Active Edge

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Differences

Pixel 4

Battery: 2,800 mAh

Display: 5.7 inches, Full-HD+

Size: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm

Weight: 162 grams

Price: from $799

Pixel 4 XL

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Display: 6.3 inches, QHD+

Size: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm

Weight: 193 grams

Price: from $899

The orange color is a new feature introduced by the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL / © AndroidPIT

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: technical specifications Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Screen 5.7-inch OLED 2,280 x 1,080 pixels Refresh rate: 90Hz OLED, 6.3 inches 3,040 x 1,440 pixels Refresh rate: 90Hz Dimensions 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 162 grams 193 grams OS Android 10 Android 10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM / ROM 6GB / 64/128GB no microSD 6GB / 64/128GB no microSD Battery 2800 mAh

Wireless charging

Fast charging 18 Watts



3700 mAh

Wireless charging

Fast charging 18 Watts



Camera Back: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide-angle) + 16 MP (telephoto)

Front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide-angle)

Back: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide-angle) + 16 MP (telephoto)

Front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide-angle)

Additional features Unlock 3D face

Motion Sense

IP68 Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (HD-Codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC) NFC Unlock 3D face

Motion Sense

IP68 Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (HD-Codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC) NFC Price $799 $899

Which one to choose: the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL?

Overall, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are two excellent high-performance phones. Google is moving closer to Samsung and Apple's strategy by offering two identical high-end smartphones.

Whether in terms of performance or photo quality, nothing distinguishes the two new Google terminals. It is only in terms of size and battery life that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL stand out. It is therefore important to determine your needs.

The Pixel 4 is for those looking for a compact smartphone while the Pixel 4 XL is more suitable for users who want a large display. The latter, subject to our thorough tests, should also ensure better battery life. But this comes at a cost, as you'll pay more for the bigger version.