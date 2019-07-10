Redmi AirDots review: impossible to find better for 30 bucks

Over the past few months, I've been hearing a lot about the Redmi AirDots, which is why I haven't missed the opportunity to try them despite my very low expectations because of their small price tag. However, I had to think again! Find out more in our full review.

Rating

Good ✓ Build quality

✓ Ergonomics

✓ Top battery life

✓ Very high volume

✓ Ultra-competitive price Bad ✕ Not top-notch sound quality

✕ Microphone not up to speed

✕ Lack of USB Type-C in the case

✕ Unintuitive pairing

Extremely light and comfortable The first thing you notice about the Redmi AirDots once you open the case is their elegant look. The shape is very generic and minimal, typical of the brand, with rounded edges. Also, these headphones are much lighter than you might expect, an aspect that certainly helps a lot in terms of comfort, but at the same time does not promise anything good in terms of audio quality. Practical and lightweight: the AirDots case is convenient to keep in your pocket. / © AndroidPIT Apart from this last concept, which we will talk about shortly, the AirDots fit easily in the ear and immediately sit comfortably, blocking out external noise quite well. Of course, you won't get a level of experience similar to active noise-cancelling headphones, but you can still block out a fair amount of noise. Sony WF-SP700N: true wireless with noise cancellation for sporty souls Just like other wireless headsets, the case allows AirDots to recharge. / © AndroidPIT Their shape may cause comfort problems depending on the size and shape of the ear, but once you get used to them you can keep them in your ear for hours without having to remove them. In addition, AirDots are also resistant to sweat and splashing water, which is especially useful if you are quite active from a fitness point of view. You can keep it on for hours. / © AndroidPIT Finally, an LED has been placed on the side of each headset, which flashes to indicate the battery level. The light turns blue-white during pairing or connection to the device, or flashes red when the headset is placed in its case to indicate the charging status.

Strange but quick pairing The initial pairing process is not particularly intuitive and there is no dedicated app. You will then need to access your device's Bluetooth settings and pair them in the usual way. It may seem strange to notice the presence of two devices instead of one, namely right and left headphones, but you don't have to worry. Simply connect to one of the two and the other will connect fully automatically. Once you've overcome this strangeness, you won't have to fear anything. When you remove the AirDots from their case, they will automatically connect to your phone or tablet in seconds. In addition, these headsets feature the Bluetooth 5.0 chip, which is currently the fastest and most stable standard and offers up to twice the transfer rate of the previous generation. Bluetooth 5? An essential feature on new smartphones Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 support, AirDots ensure a stable connection. / © AndroidPIT

The right quality for 30 dollars Both headsets have a button on the sides that allows you to manage different functions while playing music and videos. A single tap pauses the content, while two taps activates Google Assistant on Android smartphones, or Siri on iPhones. You're probably wondering how AirDots behave from the point of view of sound quality. Well, it's not great, but it's still surprisingly good, especially when you consider the price at which these headphones are sold. This goes unnoticed, especially as there are very few low cost solutions that can handle "good" sound quality. A surprisingly good sound despite their price range. / © AndroidPIT All this is possible thanks to the 7.2 mm drivers inside each headset. Really not bad when you consider the AirDots' compact form factor. The bass is quite pleasant, but not particularly accentuated. The treble is sharp and clear while the mids are reproduced well at any volume level. I have to say that, at maximum power, the AirDots get loud , so much so that I could not bear more than 70% of volume. However, I would not recommend these headsets for voice calls. The microphone is absolutely not up to it and several people have had trouble hearing my voice during my (few) phone calls.

Pleasantly surprising battery life The battery life of these wireless headsets is a very pleasant surprise. In fact, it is not so different from any other pair of Bluetooth headsets I've had the pleasure of testing. Each earbud has about four hours of life that extends easily thanks to the case that acts as a portable charger, and with which you can recharge the AirDots about three times. The case is recharged via the microUSB port. / © AndroidPIT As a result, you can potentially get about 12 hours of playback, on par with some of the best wireless headsets out there. Unfortunately I hate the fact that the battery in the case has to be charged via microUSB port instead of USB Type-C, but at this price I could not expect any better. USB Type-C: Everything you need to know