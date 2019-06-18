We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
The Redmi K20 is coming to Europe under a new name
The Redmi K20 is coming to Europe under a new name

Authored by: Simone Scanu

This year, Redmi has once again managed to get all the attention it deserves with the launch of the new Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. After receiving confirmation of the arrival of the first of the two on the European market (Xiaomi Mi 9T), it seems that even the older brother will not be too late to the party.

Several sources seem to confirm the previous speculation about the arrival of the Redmi K20 Pro globally under the name Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. Among the information, a couple of statements made by Yu Man, the general manager of Xiaomi Russia, stands out, in which he let slip the fact that the Mi 9T Pro will arrive for sure in Russia. On the other hand, one of the managers of Xiaomi Poland has confirmed that the Mi 9T Pro will not arrive in his country in the coming months, but probably will after the summer.

xiaomi mi 9t pro leak
"raphaelin_global" clearly refers to the global version of Redmi K20 Pro. / © XDA-Developers

Added to these sources is the one of today from XDA Developers, where a user pointed out that inside the source file of the MIUI camera app there is the wording 'Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro'. The name refers to the codenamed variant "raphaelin_global", so it is certain that it is the global version of Redmi K20 Pro.

At the moment we only know that the Redmi K20 Pro will certainly be available outside China by the end of July, but only in India. However, we also expect a global announcement from Xiaomi at the same time.

