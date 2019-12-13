We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 64MP quad camera and a Snapdragon SoC

Authored by: David McCourt
In addition to the Galaxy A51, Samsung has revealed details about the A71. It features a larger display and Snapdragon processor. Here's everything we know so far.

Once again Samsung is taking features from its flagship S and Note series and trickling them down the mid-range. The new Galaxy A71, the successor to the Galaxy A70 from March 2019, features a new quad camera and a flagship-looking display.

An Infinity-O Super AMOLED display

Just like with the Galaxy A51, Samsung has brought the Infinity-O Super AMOLED display to the A71. This time it's a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 in a 20:9 format. The extra size means you are actually getting a higher ppi density on the A51 than on the more expensive A71.

Aside from that the size, the A51 and A71 are very difficult to tell apart. You still get a plastic body on this version and the headphone jack is still in place. The quad-camera on the back looks very similar, but the A71 is hiding something that the A51 doesn't have.

A quad, 64MP camera

Looks the same, but isn't. The Galaxy A71 has a very similar camera setup to the A51 but with one major difference. The main sensor is a 64-megapixel compared to the 48-megapixel of the A51. The full camera hardware in the A71 is as follows:

  • 64-megapixel, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF
  • 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
  • 5-megapixel, f/2.4, (wide), dedicated macro camera
  • 5-megapixel, f/2.2, depth sensor

The selfie camera is the same on both smartphones, a 32-megapixel with HDR capabilities.

008 galaxya71 blue back
The Galaxy A71 has a 64MP camera on the back. / © Samsung

Android 10 and Samsung One UI

Another major difference between the two new Samsung A-series phones is the software that comes pre-installed on the phones. Whilst the A51 is set to launch with Android 9 Pie, the A71 is rumored to be coming with Android 10 right out of the box. Samsung has not officially confirmed this yet, but that's the word on the street. Samsung's own One UI will be present on both, of course, and the Android customization has been improved and tweaked a lot over the last year or so.

The processor is a Snapdragon 730 rather than one of Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. There will be 6GB or 8GB of RAM on hand to support it and up to 128GB of internal storage, not including the 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

001 galaxya71 black front
The Galaxy A71 could launch with Android 10. / © Samsung

A 4,500 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A71 will have a 4,500 mAh battery, a full 500 mAh more than it's smaller brother the A51. Alongside the bigger battery, there are also faster charging speeds. The A71 supports fast-charging up to 25W, compared to the A51's 15W.

Samsung Galaxy A71 technical specifications

Dimensions: 163.5 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight: 179 g
Battery size: 4500 mAh
Screen size: 6.7 in
Display technology: AMOLED
Screen: 2400 x 1080 pixels (393 ppi)
Front camera: 32 megapixels
Rear camera: 64 megapixels
Flashlight: LED
Android version: 10 - Q
User interface: Samsung One UI
RAM: 6 GB
8 GB
Internal storage: 128 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Number of cores: 8
Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

Price and release date

Again, just like the A51, we don't know the official release date or price of the A71 in Europe or North America yet. The Galaxy A71 launched at just under €400 in Europe earlier this year, so we expect the A71 to come in at around the $380 to $400 mark, or about $50 more than the A51.

What do you think of the new Samsung Galaxy A71? Let us know in the comments!

