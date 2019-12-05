What to expect from CES 2020 in Las Vegas next month

The world's largest tech event, CES, returns to Las Vegas next month and the biggest names in the business will be there to show off their latest products. Here's what we are expecting to see at the Consumer Electronics Show for 2020.

CES is the world's biggest gathering place for those in the business of consumer technologies. That means everything from smart home products and 5G networking to autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. The event has been running for 50 years, and this year smart cities and IoT are going to feature heavily during the show.

The Consumer Electronics Show takes place between January 7 and January 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show itself is huge, with more than 4,500 exhibiting companies spread across 11 official venues and more than 2.9 million net square feet of exhibit space. The organizers say that more than 170,000 attendees from 160 countries will be at CES this year.

If you are interested in making the trip to Las Vegas to attend CES 2020, you can register on the show's official website. Early bird tickets for guests cost $100, but be warned, that price is only available until December 18, 2019. After that, tickets go up to $300.

A ticket will get you access to the show floor and some of the keynotes. You'll be free to wander around and check out the exhibitor booths for the whole four days. There are also more premium ticket packages, such as the Deluxe Conference Pass, which can cost up to $1,400. You get extras such as curated lists of events and partner session access.

Virtually all of the biggest tech companies in the world will have some sort of presence at CES 2020, so you can expect to see the likes of Amazon, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, etc. presenting new innovations. We will be updating this page as an when new announcements come in, so stay tuned for the latest news.

Samsung

South Korean manufacturer Samsung tends not to debut mobile devices at CES but you never know. For now, we are expecting something new from the company's QLED TV department. Last year we saw the launch of the 219-inch TV and a first look at its new Tizen operating system features. There could also be some new notebooks or Chromebooks from Samsung this year.

Samsung's Studio Stand launched at CES 2017 / © Samsung

Sony

With the number of leaks about the PlayStation 5 and those images of devkits having hit the internet last week, Sony is likely to have to talk about PS5 in some capacity. Don't expect any big reveals on stage, but journalists are going to be pestering Sony employees about the next-generation console and we could find out more about the gaming device next month.

Other than PlayStation, Sony is likely to focus on its TV and audio products at CES, with perhaps some new soundbars and home hi-fi stuff coming out.

Microsft

Microsft is going to have a huge 2020, I'm calling it now! The Surface range is really maturing nicely and with the foldable Surface Neo and Duo, next year could be huge for the Redmond company. I hope we see more from Microsft regarding the Surface line-up at CES 2020, but for now we'll have to wait and see.

LG

Last year LG dropped the LG V40 ThinQ at CES 2019. The company's smartphone strategy has become baffling over the last couple of years, so predicting what is about to come next is near impossible - who saw the LG G8X coming?

The LG V40 ThinQ launched at CES 2019 / © AndroidPIT

However, this makes LG one of the brands to keep an eye on next month. It could just bring some new OLED TVs to the show, and there will likely be new additions to its home appliance range, but you really never know with LG, it could just surprise us with a new smartphone too!

What do you want to see at CES 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.