Should you wait for Samsung's Galaxy S9 before buying an S8?

So it’s time to upgrade your phone and you want to get your hands on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 or the S8 Plus. Both are great devices without a doubt, but is it worthwhile to buy them now, or wait until the Galaxy S9 is presented at MWC ?

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ compared

Samsung’s Galaxy S series is able to attract a huge number of users worldwide every year. The sleek design and high-quality display are two of the most popular features. Furthermore, the brand’s reputation with this line of high-end devices encourages well made devices packed with the latest technologies in the mobile world.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus variant are distinguished by a few details, chiefly when it comes to the measurements. A 5.8 inch screen for the standard version, and 6.2 inches for the plus model, which also packs a larger battery (3,500 mAh instead of 3000 mAh).

The difference in size isn’t immediately obvious to the eye, but once you handle the phone and try to reach the fingerprint reader next to the camera sensor, it becomes noticeable. Regarding the battery, you will be able to get a few more hours out of it.

A clear different of course, is in the price. The S8 is currently available online for $627, and the S9 for $774.

Should you wait for the Galaxy S9?

Waiting for the arrival of the Galaxy S9 could be the best choice, even if you don't want to buy it. For one thing, the S8 and S8+ could see their prices lowered. Or it could simply be that some of you don’t want to miss out on the latest innovations introduced by Samsung.

Concerning the first point, the period following MWC is definitely the best time to buy a new smartphone. The arrival of the Galaxy S9, XZ Pro and shortly after the Huawei P20 and LG's new flagship will bring down the prices of previous generations. It’s likely to be March or April before the prices do drop, but a little patience could save you some money.

The differences in design won’t be overwhelming, and everyone who has followed the development of the Galaxy S9 series will know this. A drastic design change was introduced in the Galaxy S6, while the S7 and S8 simply improved on the winning result. Particularly in the more compact versions, it’s undeniable that these phones look good and are practical and easy to use.

The S9 will not be outdone, and will try to improve the user experience once again. The camera may offer a slow motion function for videos, the iris scanner will be optimized and used to unlock the device through facial recognition: quickly and securely. The rumored name for this is ‘intelligent scan’. Also an equivalent to the Animoji, introduced by Apple with iPhone X, will be part of the package promising simpler and better sharing.

What about Bixby? Currently in the process of optimization, this feature will be appealing, but the language processing skills might not be up to scratch. It will be interesting to see it in action, although personally, I don't think it will be able to compete with Google Assistant just yet.

The Galaxy S9 will be the star of the MWC, there is no doubt. Whether innovative or not, it will win over the Galaxy fans, as well as new customers.

MWC could change your mind

It might take some mental restraint, but waiting for the arrival of the S9 and other upcoming flagships at MWC could make you completely change your mind about what your next smartphone will be.

Both Sony and Huawei are ready to wow us with the cameras and we know how both do very well in this area. Sony is ready to revolutionize the Xperia series among other things and, with regard to ongoing developments, it seems that LG is also going to reveal a successor to the G6, improving on several features. In short, the major brands in the mobile world will do everything they can to attract your attention.

Personally, if I were thinking about replacing my smartphone, I would wait until the end of MWC to see what Samsung has up its sleeve, and what the rivals offer. Then, you can opt for the S8 once the prices lower.

One thing is for certain, if you want to get your hands on the manufacturer’s latest and best smartphone, be prepared to break the bank because the latest rumors have suggested a higher price tag than the previous year.

Are you already thinking of buying the Galaxy S9 or are you waiting for the price of the S8 to be dropped?