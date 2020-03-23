The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is cheap as chips in the UK right now

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 , the South Korean flagship from the second half of 2019, was expected to drop in price following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Today, customers in the UK can pick up a Note 10 for an outrageously low price.

You can now buy the standard (not the Plus variant) for just £649 from the BT Online Shop. The deal is for the 256GB version in Aura Glow. In addition to the Note 10 smartphone, you'll also get a free case worth £30 and you have the option to claim up to £100 cashback, meaning the price is effective £549!

When the phone first launched late last year, it cost £869 ($949), so the deal here represents a price drop of £320. The price tag of £549 puts the Samsung flagship at the same price as a brand new OnePlus 7T.

The quick drop in the price of Samsung flagship smartphones is not a new phenomenon. Industry experts have been observing this trend for some time, and the German price comparison portal, Idealo, has already issued a price forecast for the upcoming Galaxy S20 series which suggests five months is the optimal time to wait to buy one.

So patience pays, when it comes to buying a new Samsung smartphone, at least. What do you think of the deal? Any UK readers who will now pull the trigger on a new Galaxy Note 10? Let us know below the line.