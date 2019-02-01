Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: first official images leaked
The launch of the Galaxy S10 is fast approaching. While waiting for the official presentation ceremony of the new devices to be held on February 20 in San Francisco, the first press images of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ have been released on the net.
It is once again thanks to Roland Quandt that we discover official images of Samsung's future flagships. They confirm the latest leaks published in recent weeks. The design of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ is therefore very similar with large bezel-less displays of 6.1 and 6.4 inches respectively. We find a combination of glass and metal and as always the notorious Bixby button.
Compared to last year, the edges have been further thinned and the body/screen ratio has been improved with the introduction of a hole in the screen for the front camera. The Galaxy S10+ stands out from its little brother in this respect by the presence of two holes and therefore two front cameras.
At the rear, however, there is no difference between the two models. The S10 and S10+ offer three cameras, an LED flash and the famous heart rate sensor.
Finally, on the color side, Samsung should offer four colors for the release. In addition to a black version, the future flagships of the South Korean manufacturer will be available in green, white and yellow.
As a reminder, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ should feature a Samsung Exynos 9820 processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the US) and an under-display fingerprint reader, and all versions of the Galaxy S10 will be available with the new One UI user interface and will be equipped with a mini-jack socket.
Look forward to the new Galaxy S10 and S10+?
Source: WinFuture
