Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy Note9: Samsung's two best phones compared
The Galaxy S10+ is Samsung's newest flagship device, but it hardly manages to outshine the Galaxy Note9, one of last year's best devices. Which one is worth buying? It depends, because certain aspects could surely make the difference...
Minor technical advantages
The Galaxy S10+ doesn't have such a big advantage over the Note9, rather it has a series of technical updates that, when added up, make it a better device, but not to the point of saying that it is much better. The two displays are the same size, but the overall size of the new flagship has been greatly improved and is also able to support the HDR10+.
At the back of the S10+, there is an extra camera, an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Galaxy S10+ offers faster wireless charging (up to 15 watts), almost on par with the wall charger offered in the sales package (18 watts), but also reverse wireless charging, useful for charging accessories such as the Galaxy Buds, for example.
Ergonomics is a deciding factor
In addition to all these improvements, one of the most important differences in favor of the S10+ is ergonomics. In fact, despite the same screen size, Samsung's new device is smaller overall than the Note9, and also lighter, an aspect that you immediately notice when you pick up both smartphones for the first time. This aspect has been made possible thanks to the adoption of the new Infinity-O Display with which Samsung has finally managed to eliminate the upper bezel of the display thanks to the hole in the upper part.
In addition, thanks to the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor integrated in the display, the Galaxy S10+ can do without the reader at the back. However, the switch to this technology has not really paid off from the point of view of speed and reliability, and many users have expressed greater preference for the previous solution. Point in favor of the Note9!
Lots of power but little substance
For lovers of top-of-the-line specs, the Galaxy S10+ is the only Samsung device to offer an incredible 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory, much more than the Note9 and its 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but which are honestly more than enough. The Galaxy S10+ with the 12GB RAM configuration is really excessive and I doubt that Samsung will be able to sell very many, especially since the price of $1600 is certainly not affordable for everyone.
Although these differences are quite unnecessary in everyday use, it is easier to think that the Galaxy S10+ is almost a contemporary device of the Note9 than a replacement. Yes, S10+ improves on several aspects in some key areas, but in most cases this does not justify the transition to the new model.
Of course, the new SoC, whether Exynos or Snapdragon, is faster than the previous generation, but that does not prevent the Note9 from moving between apps and running the user interface with the same fluidity as the new flagship, especially after the arrival of the update to Android 9 Pie and the new One UI. Even from the point of view of the battery there are very few differences: although the S10+ has only a slightly larger battery in terms of capacity, the battery life of the two smartphones is virtually the same. On the other hand, there's not a huge difference between 4,100mAh and 4,000mAh.
There are several ways in which both devices are the same: IP68 certification, a microSD card slot, headphone jack, stereo speakers, wireless charging, fast charging and software. Once again, therefore, the improvements of Galaxy S10+ listed above are remarkable, but not necessarily enough to make you spend $1000 (for the basic model with 8GB/128GB).
The real factors to consider
Moral of the story: you will have understood by now that the first thing to do is to decide how much money you are willing to spend on one of the two, or if you are really willing to spend more than $1000 to upgrade to a slightly updated model (in case you already own the Galaxy Note9).
As for the first of the two reasons, one of the first things that stands out is the fact that the Note9 has been available on the market for much longer, which is why it is easily available at a much more attractive price. If, on the other hand, money is not a problem, then the decision between which of the two to buy is reduced to a few points.
Do you need the extra functions offered by the S-Pen? Only the Note9 will be able to satisfy you! The S-Pen is a difficult feature to abandon, especially when it becomes indispensable for your work. If you prefer a smaller and more lightweight device in your hands, then we recommend the Galaxy S10+, which will also satisfy you thanks to the presence of the ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Everything else between these two smartphones is virtually identical or marginally different, so make your decision based on the price, S-Pen, and size, and you'll make the right choice.
