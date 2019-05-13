Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy Note9: Samsung's two best phones compared

The Galaxy S10+ is Samsung's newest flagship device, but it hardly manages to outshine the Galaxy Note9, one of last year's best devices. Which one is worth buying? It depends, because certain aspects could surely make the difference...

Minor technical advantages

The Galaxy S10+ doesn't have such a big advantage over the Note9, rather it has a series of technical updates that, when added up, make it a better device, but not to the point of saying that it is much better. The two displays are the same size, but the overall size of the new flagship has been greatly improved and is also able to support the HDR10+.

At the back of the S10+, there is an extra camera, an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Galaxy S10+ offers faster wireless charging (up to 15 watts), almost on par with the wall charger offered in the sales package (18 watts), but also reverse wireless charging, useful for charging accessories such as the Galaxy Buds, for example.

Galaxy S10+ offers better ergonomics thanks to reduced weight and a display with slimmer bezels. / © AndroidPIT

Ergonomics is a deciding factor

In addition to all these improvements, one of the most important differences in favor of the S10+ is ergonomics. In fact, despite the same screen size, Samsung's new device is smaller overall than the Note9, and also lighter, an aspect that you immediately notice when you pick up both smartphones for the first time. This aspect has been made possible thanks to the adoption of the new Infinity-O Display with which Samsung has finally managed to eliminate the upper bezel of the display thanks to the hole in the upper part.

In addition, thanks to the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor integrated in the display, the Galaxy S10+ can do without the reader at the back. However, the switch to this technology has not really paid off from the point of view of speed and reliability, and many users have expressed greater preference for the previous solution. Point in favor of the Note9!

The Note9 fingerprint sensor is definitely more reliable than the new Galaxy S10+ ultrasonic reader. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Lots of power but little substance

For lovers of top-of-the-line specs, the Galaxy S10+ is the only Samsung device to offer an incredible 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory, much more than the Note9 and its 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but which are honestly more than enough. The Galaxy S10+ with the 12GB RAM configuration is really excessive and I doubt that Samsung will be able to sell very many, especially since the price of $1600 is certainly not affordable for everyone.

Galaxy S10+ allows you to enjoy great views thanks to the ultra-wide-angle sensor. / © AndroidPIT

Although these differences are quite unnecessary in everyday use, it is easier to think that the Galaxy S10+ is almost a contemporary device of the Note9 than a replacement. Yes, S10+ improves on several aspects in some key areas, but in most cases this does not justify the transition to the new model.