Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10e vs S10 5G: all the specs compared
Samsung has decided to get ahead of the Mobile World Congress and all its potential opponents by announcing in San Francisco the new generation of Galaxy S. The quartet consists of S10, S10+, S10e and S10 5G. But what distinguishes these four models?
During the Unpacked event, Samsung did not just present the new S10 range. On stage DJ Koh showed the Galaxy Watch Active, which focuses on a sports audience and those who do not like to wear overly flashy wearables, and the long-awaited folding smartphone.
But back to the new Galaxy S10! Of the four models, the 5G variant will be available for purchase in the summer months at a price still unknown and is undoubtedly the most cumbersome, not only in terms of size but also in terms of costs. The Galaxy S10e, where it stands for 'essential', is on the contrary the most compact model, in size, on the side of the photo compartment, in battery and consequently in price.
You can already pre-order the three main models, S10, S10+ and S10e, so that you can receive them by 8 March, the day the devices are officially available for purchase. Take a look at the table below to see which Samsung Galaxy S10 is best suited to your needs and pockets.
Samsung Galaxy S10 series: all the differences
|
|Galaxy S10e
|Galaxy S10
|Galaxy S10+
|Galaxy S10 5G
|Dimensions
|
142.2x69.9x7.9 mm
150 g
|
149.9x70.4x7.8 mm
157 g
|
157.6x74.1x7.8 mm
175 g
|
162.6x77.1x7.94 mm
198 g
|Display
|
Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED+
5.8", 19:9 (Flat)
|
Wide Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED+
6.1", 19:9 (curved)
|
Wide Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED+
6.4", 19:9 (curved)
|
Wide Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED+
6.7", 19:9 (curved)
|Rear camera
|
Dual camera:
16MP (Ultra Wide/f2.2), FF
12 MP, Dual Pixel, OIS, AF (Wide/f1.5/f2.4)
0.5X optical zoom, up to 8X digital zoom
|
Triple camera:
16MP (Ultra Wide/f2.2), FF
12 MP, Dual Pixel, OIS, AF (Wide/f1.5/f2.4)
12MP, OIS, (Telephoto/f2.4), AF
0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
|
Triple camera:
16MP (Ultra Wide/f2.2), FF
12 MP, Dual Pixel, OIS, AF (Wide/f1.5/f2.4)
12MP, OIS, (Telephoto/f2.4), AF
0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
|
Four cameras:
3D hQVGA camera
16MP (Ultra Wide/f2.2), FF
12 MP, Dual Pixel, OIS, AF (Wide/f1.5/f2.4)
12MP, OIS, (Telephoto/f2.4), AF
|Front camera
|10 MP, Dual Pixel, (f1.9), AF
|10 MP, Dual Pixel, (f1.9), AF
|
10 MP, Dual Pixel, (f1.9), AF
8MP, (RGB depth/f2.2) AF
|
10 MP, Dual Pixel, (f1.9), AF
3D hQVGA camera
|Processor
|Octa-core, 8nm
|Octa-core, 8nm
|Octa-core, 8nm
|Octa-core, 8nm
|Internal memory and RAM
|
6/8GB (LPDDR4X) + 128/256GB
MicroSD up to 512GB
|
8GB (LPDDR4X) +128/512GB
MicroSD up to 512GB
|
8/12GB (LPDDR4X) + 128/512GB/1TB (ceramic version only)
MicroSD up to 512GB
|
8GB + 256GB
No microUSb
|Battery
|3100 mAh
|3400 mAh
|4100 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Type of charge
|
Wireless PowerShare,
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|
Wireless PowerShare,
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|
Wireless PowerShare,
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|
Wireless PowerShare,
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Super Fast Charging (25W, with wire)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, magnetic sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light
|Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, magnetic sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light, HR sensor
|Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, magnetic sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light, HR sensor
|Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, magnetic sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light
|Network
|
4x4 MIMO, up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 20
2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload
|
4x4 MIMO, up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 20
2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload
|
4x4 MIMO, up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 20
2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload
|
4x4 MIMO, up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 20
2.0Gbps Download, 150Mbps Upload + NSA, Sub6 / mmWage (28G, 39G)
|Unlocking methods
|Fingerprint reader in the power button, 2D face recognition
|Ultrasonic fingerprint reader integrated in the display, 2D face recognition
|Ultrasonic fingerprint reader integrated in the display, 2D face recognition
|Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, 2D face recognition
|Price of
|$749.99
|$899.99
|$999.99
|-
|Market launch
|
March 8
|
March 8
|March 8
|Summer, date to be defined
As always, there are differences in prices, colors and memory variants available depending on the market. Looking at the table, which variant do you think is best for you?
