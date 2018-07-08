Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. HTC U12+: still in the game at twilight
An early defeat is never a good way to start a tournament, and our Smartphone World Cup is no different. But while the losers of the first round still have another chance, the quarter-finals are over after a further defeat. So, Samsung and HTC, show us what you're made of!
The test photos at twilight could be just right for the Galaxy S9, as the Samsung smartphone has a variable aperture that can capture more light in the dark. HTC has the U12+ with a dual camera, which is a return to its roots, because HTC was one of the first manufacturers to install two cameras on the back of its smartphones.
A blind test with no bias
In twilight and darkness, the differences between the photos are great. In order to keep favoritism out of the results, we're hiding the brand names and making this a worldwide blind test.
Without further ado - choose your favorite photo for each of the three scenes.
Scene 1
Scene 2
Scene 3
Thanks for participating!
