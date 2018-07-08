We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. HTC U12+: still in the game at twilight

Authored by: Steffen Herget

An early defeat is never a good way to start a tournament, and our Smartphone World Cup is no different. But while the losers of the first round still have another chance, the quarter-finals are over after a further defeat. So, Samsung and HTC, show us what you're made of!

The test photos at twilight could be just right for the Galaxy S9, as the Samsung smartphone has a variable aperture that can capture more light in the dark. HTC has the U12+ with a dual camera, which is a return to its roots, because HTC was one of the first manufacturers to install two cameras on the back of its smartphones.

A blind test with no bias

In twilight and darkness, the differences between the photos are great. In order to keep favoritism out of the results, we're hiding the brand names and making this a worldwide blind test.

Without further ado - choose your favorite photo for each of the three scenes.

Scene 1

Which picture is better?
View results

Scene 2

Which picture is better?
View results

Scene 3

Which picture is better?
View results

Thanks for participating!

9 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 9 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Explore our new tech topics

Virtual Reality Smart Home

FOLLOW US: