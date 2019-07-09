Samsung has the blues, music lovers hot ears

Samsung has a bit of a problem this week, despite the success the Koreans are celebrating with their flagship Galaxy S10. On the other hand, music lovers from all over the world can enjoy the new headphones because they show how the technology has evolved - and that's impressive!

Winner of the week: The music lovers

Think back a few years: headphones had cables, were often uncomfortable, in-ears with Bluetooth mostly bad and with short battery life, but still expensive. Times have changed and this has been clearly seen this week. In the test of the Melomania 1 by Cambridge Audio it becomes clear what a leap the technology has made recently. And not only there: Sony puts into the new WF-1000XM3 the brilliant noise cancelling technology from its big Over-Ears! this is really great cinema for the ears, which we were allowed to cheer this week! Good sound is no longer only available with huge speakers or bulky over-ears.

True wireless headphones like those from Cambridge Audio are getting better and better / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the week: Samsung

Samsung, meanwhile, is struggling quite a bit at the moment, and by that I don't even mean the disappointing smartphone sales numbers that the Koreans are just getting despite the success with the Galaxy S10. No, Samsung has to defend itself against accusations concerning the advertising for the waterproofing of Galaxy smartphones. In Australia, Samsung's advertising suggests that the Galaxy phones are safe in the sea and swimming pools to an unrealistic degree according to consumer watchdogs. And then there's this fraudulent app that tries to fool innocent Samsung users with fake updates a million times over. Be careful, the app is still listed in the Play Store! Not a particularly pleasant week for the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and its customers.

What were your tops and flops of the week?