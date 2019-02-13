Your mirror could be a TV now, thanks to Samsung

A patent recently registered by Samsung shows that the technology giant hasn't forgotten the smart home sector. The next device the company could unveil is a borderless TV that transforms into a smart mirror when turned off.

At CES 2019 we were able to see several smart mirrors on display. Simplehuman in particular impressed us with its Sensor Mirror with integrated Google Assistant. We also know that Samsung has been planning something similar for a few months and now it seems we are not far from seeing the result.

The patent shows every aspect of Samsung's new Smart Mirror TV. / © LetsGoDigital

The patent in question was initially registered by Samsung Electronics in America with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and subsequently with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office). The TV is square-shaped with rounded corners. It's very thin with almost non-existent bezels, while its back houses the various ports, in addition to the power supply.

The weather will always be at your disposal in stand-by mode. / © LetsGoDigital

From the summary description, you can see that the TV works in two ways: the first (screen on) is as a classic TV, while the second (stand-by mode) transforms it into a smart mirror. This is the same principle that we've seen from the company's Frame TV project. However, the design is rather questionable: a square TV involves the presence of rather wide black bands at the top and bottom of the screen. Who still watches content in 4:3 today?

In addition, one of the images proposed in the patent shows that the mirror will be able to display the weather, as well as notifications from a paired smartphone. It is also possible that Samsung can add touchscreen functionality and a smart lighting system. And finally, let's not forget Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, which we are almost 100% will be integrated.

Why should we buy a square TV? / © LetsGoDigital

It is not yet known whether and when Samsung will launch such a device on the market. However, given the current availability of smart mirrors offered by different manufacturers, there will be plenty before a giant like Samsung can enter this niche.

Would you be interested in buying Samsung's Smart Mirror TV? Let us know in the comments.