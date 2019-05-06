Snapdragon 865 processor to arrive with integrated 5G

Qualcomm is already preparing the Snapdragon 865, the processor that will carry a large portion of high-end smartphones in 2020. This chip will not arrive in a single version, as the manufacturer will offer two versions, one with 4G connection and another that incorporates a 5G modem.

Although the 5G network is only available on a very limited basis, it is expected that throughout this year, and especially in 2020, more and more users will be able to make use of it. That's why manufacturers are rushing to design their products to be compatible. This is the case of Qualcomm, which will offer its next processor for high-end smartphones, the Snapdragon 865, in 4G and 5G variants. Its presentation is scheduled for the end of this year, and its implementation will arrive in those smartphones launched in 2020.

The Snapdragon 865 will thus be Qualcomm's first SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The 855 model is already compatible with 5G networks, but only if it incorporates an external 5G modem, the Snapdragon X50. This is, for example, how the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G or the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G do it. With the Snapdragon 865, the modem would be integrated inside the processor itself, thus gaining a lot of space inside the device.In addition, Qualcomm has confirmed that it will use the second-generation sub-6 GHz and mmWave antenna modules. It will also feature new PowerSave 5G technology that increases battery life.

Now, the 5G modem will arrive integrated / © Qualcomm

With this duplicate version of its chip, Qualcomm wants to give the manufacturer a choice between incorporating the 5G connection or continuing with the usual 4G. With a 5G network still in its infancy, it makes sense for Qualcomm to offer this choice, so in 2020 (and likely years to come), let's see that most high-end smartphones offer a "normal" version, and another with 5G.

And you, do you want to check out everything the 5G network has to offer?