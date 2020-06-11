How to watch the Sony Playstation 5 launch event today

Like in a well-staged Hollywood movie, Sony is building up the tension for the upcoming Playstation 5 games console bit by bit. It is not known whether prices and availability for the console will be announced. What is certain, however, is that the stream will last 60 minutes and will offer an acoustic fireworks display.

It's not that long before Christmas and many PlayStation fans around the world are probably already planning to put a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year. But without games, the PlayStation 5 would just be a streaming box like Amazon's Fire TV or an Apple TV. The fuel for real fun on a console like the PlayStation 5, or even an Xbox, are the games and today's stream will be mainly about exactly this according to the official PlayStation Blog.

But there is a small damper: the show is a recording, so it's not really a live stream and due to COVID-19. Sony also limits the quality of the stream to 1080p. Sony recommends every viewer to enjoy the stream with headphones on, because only then the special audio effects can be enjoyed in the best possible way. Those who cannot be there live tonight can watch the recording on YouTube in full 4K resolution afterward.

Here are the dates for the PlayStation 5 Livestream:

When: On June 11, at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST)

On June 11, at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) Where: On PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channel.

On PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channel. Duration: about 60 minutes

If you're interested in the official technical specifications and the latest rumors about the release date and price of PlayStation 5, check out our PlayStation 5 article at the link below.