This is how Toyota will lower the price of the hydrogen car

Toyota is one of the brands that is betting more clearly on the hydrogen vehicle, an alternative to the electric car that is currently too expensive. On the other hand, it considers that in 10 years its price will be equal to that of hybrid vehicles. How will you make your Toyota Mirai affordable?

At the Automotive News Europe conference, Matt Harrison, head of sales and marketing for Toyota in Europe, said that by 2030 hydrogen cars will be price competitive with hybrids. The company plans to launch shortly the second generation of its Toyota Mirai, and within a decade, a third generation at a price similar to that of its well-known hybrid vehicles.Today the Mirai is only available in Germany, the United States and Japan, and at a considerable price of around $60,000.

How will you achieve a reduction in costs?

The key to lowering costs lies in reducing the platinum required to manufacture fuel cells for these types of vehicles. Toyota's intention is to reduce the 30 grams it uses on each vehicle to about 10 grams. It should be noted that platinum is a difficult metal to find and is produced in small quantities. Recently, the German manufacturer Bosch has also cooperated with Powercell to develop a much more economical fuel cell.

Harrison recalled how Toyota has reduced the cost of manufacturing its hybrids by 75% since the launch of the first Toyota Prius in 1997, so they believe they can do the same with their hydrogen vehicle.

