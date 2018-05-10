5 awesome music player apps for Android

When Apple-to-Android converts tell us about why they switched, the words 'iTunes' and 'oppression' always crop up. The way you consume music on Android is virtually unrestricted, and there are a huge number of music player apps to choose from. Some of you may have your own music collection and don't want to stream anything. Here are our favourite music player apps for Android.

1. Phonograph

For my money, this is the best looking music player available. Phonograph nails Material Design and the UI is silky smooth. You can change the primary and accent colors, letting you add a little personality to the app. There's nothing too flashy here, it just executes everything perfectly. I've honestly not encountered a single problem since I started using it, and does it all with that clam beauty that Android excels at.

Phonograph: about as close to perfection as a music player comes. / © AndroidPIT

2. Shuttle Music Player

Probably the best-looking music app on Android, Shuttle has a good line-up of features, including a six-band equalizer, and automatic downloads for artwork and lyrics. Shuttle also uses Last.fm scrobbling, which will work out which songs you listen to the most over time, and help tailor playlists to your liking.

If you splash out US$1.75 / £1.10 for the paid version, you get more themes, folder browsing, and even Chromecast support.

Shuttle looks great, and offers a good array of features including scrobbling and Chromecast support. / © SimpleCity

3. jetAudio Music Player

This is one of the better music players on Android, mainly because of its strong host of tweaks and effects you can add when listening to your music. Plugins include the AM3D Audio Enhancer and Bongiovi DPS, which enhances sound processing in a way that true audio enthusiasts will appreciate.

Pay £3.29 / US$4.99 for the Plus version, and you get a whole load of widgets, viewing options, pitch shifting and much more, making this possibly the most tinkery music player out there.