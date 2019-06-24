Uber hands out 200 free helmets as part of new JUMP safety campaign

JUMP Bikes, Uber's e-bike sharing platform, has launched a new campaign to increase road safety for cyclists. The company distributed around 200 bicycle helmets to cyclists and passers-by in Berlin this weekend, whilst offering safety tips for riders of electric bicycles.

The event took place on Saturday, 22 June in Berlin's city center, where JUMP launched in May. The free helmets are, of course, branded with the word JUMP. Safety comes first, but don't miss an opportunity to advertise.

The e-bike sharing scheme is also in London, Madrid, Paris and 16 different US states including San Francisco, Austin and New York. JUMP bicycles feature a 250 Watt motor and can reach speeds of up to 25km/h (15.5 mph) with little effort from the rider.

The JUMP helmets we were given at the launch event in May. / © AndroidPIT

Uber says that helmets prevent up to 80 percent of all serious head injuries, at least statistically. Nevertheless, only around 15 percent of all cyclists use head protection when cycling. Even if careful riding is one of many components in being safe out on the roads, the electric bicycle rental service strongly recommends that its users wear a helmet. In addition, the team advises to give early hand signals when turning and to avoid the blind spots of cars at intersections. In most countries, there's no law which forces cyclists to wear a helmet, of any age.

How many safety issues can you spot in this image? / © AndroidPIT

JUMP provides further tips on road safety and the responsible use of rental bikes on its website and directly in the Uber app. Berlin is the first city in Germany where you can rent electric bikes that can be used without a docking station. Uber started with 1,000 JUMP bikes in 12 city districts, and the service is enjoying increasing popularity. Plans are in place to expand it in July. The expansion of the service zone will take place step by step and in close cooperation with the city.

How about you? Do you wear a helmet when you ride an e-bike? Let us know in the comments below.