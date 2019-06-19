You can now buy the adorable Palm Phone unlocked

One of the most original smartphones of the moment, the Palm Phone, is now available for sale as a fully unlocked version in the United States. Until now, the phone has only been sold at Verizon for $350.

This new generation of Palm smartphone was hailed at its launch in late 2018 as radically different from the competition, starting with its much smaller size (50 × 97 millimeters) and a 3.3-inch display.

For the rest, the technical characteristics of the device were more than basic, the phone being intended to be a secondary device. The Palm Phone includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage and an 800 mAh battery. On the photo side, there is a 12 MP camera at the back and 8 MP at the front.

The Palm Phone helps reduce the use of your main smarpthone, while offering all the modern uses and features / © 9to5 Google

Palm now offers the possibility to pre-order an unlocked version. With such a model, American users can use it with other operators (AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint...). For those who want to take the plunge and fall in love with this adorable Palm Phone, pre-orders are now open on the Palm website. The Palm Phone is available in Titanium and Gold colors for $349, with the first devices expected to be delivered within six to eight weeks.

Would you like to see the smartphone sold in your region?