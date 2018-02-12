The most romantic day of the year is almost here, and if you haven't thought of the perfect gift yet, there's no need to panic! You can get a great deal on a smartphone that someone special will love, plus you can even get one for yourself with a BOGO deal, too! Check out all the best last-minute Valentine's Day smartphone deals here.

T-Mobile has some of the best promotions of any carrier this year, and it's offering free overnight shipping to make sure your gift arrives on time for the most romantic day of the year. Here are the most exciting offers: Buy one Apple Watch, get a second half off. BOGO on iPhones, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. BOGO on the latest LG smartphones, including the LG G6, V30 and V30+. Buy a Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ or Note 8, and get a Samsung Galaxy S8 free. Or, if you just need one phone, get $150 off the latest Samsung and LG smartphones. Of course, the usual caveats and fine-print apply here, so you'll want to check the deals to see if you have to switch carriers, trade-in an old phone, open a new phone line, etc.

Verizon is also bringing the BOGO love this Valentine's Day. If you buy the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, you can get a 64 GB Pixel 2 for free with Unlimited. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy S8, LG V30 or Moto Z2 Force, you get another one free. Apple lovers get a similar deal. If you get the iPhone X, you can get a 64 GB iPhone 8. Finally, it's not a free phone, but you can get $200 off the Galaxy Note 8, too. Sprint is offering BOGO leasing for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and cheap monthly payments on several top devices like the Galaxy S8.

That wraps up the best last-minute Valentine's Day smartphone deals. Have you seen any other great offers? Let us know in the comments!