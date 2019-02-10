5 cool new apps you should download this week

In keeping with our weekly tradition, we are offering you a list of applications that have just arrived on the Play Store. It is sometimes difficult to find the rare pearls among the numerous apps, but as every week with the help of our editors and community, we bring your our selection of the best new apps Google Play has to offer.

Aroundsound Audio Recorder As the name suggests, this is an application that records audio. The advantage it offers is that your voice notes will not only be recorded on your device but synchronized on the cloud (under the name you choose, of course). A crop functionality is present, but it could not be launched during our test. However, as the application is brand new, some issues are to be expected. A simple and intuitive application. / © AndroidPIT Get it on Google Play. Top Run: Retro Pixel Adventure Again, the name says it all: it's a platformer in which you have to run. You play as a man and his dog and the objective is to move as fast as possible, navigating an '80s street. Of course, there will be obstacles in your way. You can solve them with different special powerups that can get a little crazy. It is a rather amusing game that will entertain children and adults alike.

Get it on Google Play. RUNA This application was presented on our French forum by its developer. The concept is quite simple - you have to change the arrangement of the blocks so light can pass through. The puzzles are quite interesting and will put your logic skills to the test. The only small drawback is that you have to pay for an app that is still in development, which means you might encounter bugs. However, the price is only $0.99 and you can get a refund if you do not like the game, provided you request it quickly.

Get it on Google Play. BitLife - Life Simulator Ever wonder what your life would be like if you were born in a different place to different parents? Wonder no more. With BitLife you can step into someone else's shoes and experience both hardships and joy. The app allows you to age at your own pace (by pressing the age button), with activities, relationships and assets to take care of as you get older.