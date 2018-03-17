Verizon BOGO offer on Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus: worth it?

Verizon has just launched its buy one, get one free deal on Samsung's brand new flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Pick up one of these slick babies from Verizon and get a second one for free. But of course, there's a catch or two. Let's take a look at the offer to see if it could be a bargain for you.

So two top smartphones for the price of one sounds good, but there's no such thing as a free lunch. Let's see what's on the table here.

What you get with Verizon's BOGO offer

The first catch is that the cheaper model of the two will be the one that’s free. So if you buy a Galaxy S9 Plus and a Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9 will be the 'free' one. Not sure which one to get? We compare the Galaxy S9 with the S9 Plus in detail

Secondly, you’ll need to purchase both on a monthly payment plan from Verizon, which according to our reader poll, is not exactly well-loved by many customers.

The way this works is that the carrier will give you bill credits totaling $799.99 each month for 24 months, effectively making the device free if it's an S9, and considerably discounted for the S9+. Verizon does warn it may take one to two months for these bill credits to apply to your account so be careful.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo I still prefer to buy my phones unlocked with no strings attached What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

You'll have to commit to this plan if you want the deal. If you leave Verizon before the 24 months are up, you will end up owing the remaining balance.

Still sound good? Then snap it up while you can from Verizon's website.

Do you think Verizon offers a good deal? Have you found a better one elsewhere? Let us know in the comments!