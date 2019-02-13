What apps and games will be on Oculus Quest?
Wireless, without the need for a connected PC or smartphone and with motion tracked controllers - Oculus Quest could be the breakout product that really takes VR mainstream by eliminating all the inconveniences. But to do that, it'll need some great apps and games to go with it. Here we'll keep track of all the confirmed and rumored releases.
The Oculus Quest is slated to launch this spring for $399, and Oculus have promised 50 launch titles lined up to start with. So far, this is what we have confirmed, and the likely rumors.
Jump to:
- Apps and games announced at Oculus Connect 5
- Confirmed apps and games for Oculus Quest
- Teased games and likely rumors
Announced with Oculus Quest at Oculus Connect 5
When the Oculus Quest was first unveiled last year, Oculus didn't come empty handed, but were able to demo several games including the fantastic shooter SUPERHOT VR and an all-new Star Wars experience (not quite a game) called Vader Immortal.
- Dead & Buried Arena
- Face Your Fears 2
- Superhot VR
- Tennis scramble
- Vader Immortal – Episode 1
Check out the trailer for Vader Immortal below, courtesy of Gamespot:
We're still not quite sure how interactive this will be, but how could would it feel to force choke a poor underling with your own hands?
Confirmed titles from other sources
Since Oculus Connect, various developers have confirmed that their games will come to the quest. It's a good-looking list so far, including Epic Games' excellent Robo Recall, 3rd person VR platformer Moss, the Groundhog Day VR sequel and more:
- Beast Pets
- Bigscreen VR
- BOGO
- Covert
- The Climb
- Dance Collider
- Death Horizon
- Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son
- High Fidelity
- Loco Dojo
- Moss
- Nature's Trek VR
- Ninja Ikari
- Nostos
- Project Alpha (working title)
- Project VR Fishing
- Pixel Ripped 1989
- Range Day VR
- Rave Runner
- Robo Recall
- Rhythm of the Universe
- Sairento VR
- Shadow Legend VR
- Skybox VR Video Player
- Spice & Wolf VR
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- The Climb
- The Tower 2
- The Under Presents
- Voronium
- VR Furballs
Unconfirmed/rumored launch titles
Oculus has stated that it wants to port as many of the Rift's top titles over to Oculus Quest, but given the latter's lower specs, not every single one of the 200+ Rift titles will make it. In particular, everyone is hoping that Beat Saber, the most popular VR game overall and the closest thing we have to a VR 'killer app', will be available on the Quest. Is it likely?
😏😏😏— Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) September 27, 2018
Beat Saber would certainly convince a lot of people to buy the Quest, and I don't blame them. But it's not the only exciting game rumored to make the more over to the new standalone set. The fantastic free social gaming VR app Rec Room is also highly likely, with the devs having been listed at Oculus Connect 5 as working on Quest content. Here's what is probable, if not 100%, coming to the quest:
- Apollo 11 HD
- Archangel
- Altspace
- Beat Saber
- BoxVR
- Brass Tactics
- Budget Cuts
- Echo Arena
- Echo Combat
- Expressive Avatars
- Eleven: Table Tennis VR
- Hardlight Blade
- In Death
- Jigsaw 360
- Kingspray
- Lone Echo
- Marvel Powers United VR
- Orbus VR
- Pavlov
- Raw Data
- Rec Room
- Richie’s Plank Experience
- Scraper: First Strike
- Somnium Space
- Space Pirate Trainer
- The Unspoken
- Thrill of the Fight 2
- The Cooking Game VR
- Vendetta Online
- Virtual Desktop
- Walk on Arrow
Are you excited for the Oculus Quest? What titles would convince you to buy it?
