How to fix the process com.google.process.gapps has stopped error

This article is for those who have gotten one of the following errors: 'Unfortunately, the process com.google.process.gapps has stopped' and 'com.google.process.gapps has stopped unexpectedly'. These relate to the same problem and it's actually easy to resolve, so don't panic. Below we show you how to fix it.
Whether you use the latest Samsung or an old HTC, the problem can happen to anyone and the solutions are the same. So, take a deep breath and follow our instructions below carefully to get things working again.
1. Clear cache for the app in question
If you notice that the error message pops up repeatedly when you try to launch a particular app, then chances are that this app is the cause of the problem.
Go to Settings > Apps and find the app in question. Tap the app and on the following page hit Clear cache. This might do the trick.
If that still doesn't help, you can clear the data for the app, too. This means that you will lose any game progress or chat conversations, etc., so you might want to back up your app data first. You will find the Clear data button above Clear cache (see the picture below, right).
If neither solution proves fruitful, the next step is to try uninstalling the app (which can be done from the same page as clearing the cache and data) and reinstalling it later.
2. Clear Google Play Services data
If clearing the cache and data for a particular app, or even uninstalling it, doesn't work, there is another quick solution you can try. This involves removing all of your Google Play Services data, which sounds scarier than it actually is.
This method will delete your Google Play Services preferences and settings but they are easy to assign again afterwards; you probably won't even notice it has happened. Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Services. On the App info page, tap Clear cache.
3. Reset app preferences
Another option would be to go to the Settings > Apps > All and reset the app preferences (the option for this is found via the three-dots / hamburger icon).
This will bring all of your apps' settings back to square one, but it won't delete any app data. In other words, you won't lose any progress you've saved.
4. Disable automatic application updates
This error often happens after an app has been updated, so if you turn off automatic updates from the Play Store, the surprise problem won't happen as often. You should still remember to manually update your apps anyway, when it's more convenient for you to handle the potential errors that may follow.
To disable automatic updates, go to your Google Play Store app settings and deactivate automatic updates.
How often do you see this error message? Did these tips help you fix the problem? Let us know in the comments.
119 comments
Someone please help!!! This error "com.google.process.gapps has stopped" just keeps popping up, every second or so!!! I've managed to reset the hudl and it worked ok, but as soon as you power off and turn on again...the same thing happens!!!!! Grrrrrrrr driving my young daughter nuts!!!
My phone shut down and restarted today with 18% power remaining. On startup, I get an alternating death spiral of "Unfortunately, Sense Home has stopped" followed immediately by"Unfortunately, the process com.google.process.gapps has stopped" and I can't proceed past them because they just keep kicking me back to the other message ad infinitum. I tried restarting again. Same thing. Tried a hard restart. Same thing. No way to get to settings or ANY other screen on the phone. I'm about to drop it in the toilet...
Hello! I had exactly the same thimg happen to me. When you're on the lock screen you need to swipe down and press the cog button. This will brimg you to settings. Then you need to go to apps - htc sense home- then clear data. This will default where all your apps are but will not delete anything personal. And it will stop the htc sense error messages. Then after this you need to clear the data on google play services. I can't remember what else i did, hope this helps
It happened to my tablet when my son installed Fifa soccer app on it. I tried clearing the cache which didn't work so then I tried uninstalling the app. This also didn't resolve the problem. Hence finally a total factory reset solved the problem.
I got that message repeatedly and then the phone turned off.Its not booting up now.What should I do?
i had to reset my tablet and it worked.
i see the error message every 2 seconds
Did you find a fix for this???
i have tried all these method but my problem still remains...
Hi did you find a fix for this?
None of the above worked for my Hudl 2 including factory reset and updating everything, the error message kept popping up and popping ..... however i found these instructions and it seems to have done the trick . .. . you have a 1.5 second window after each pop up to tap each option listed below, got to be quick on the draw each time but this worked . ..
Settings >
Apps >
All apps >
Google play services >
Tap on clear cache >
Tap on Manage space >
Tap on clear all data.
This helped me so much last night ... I worked out that I had a small window to do things then found this ... Thankyou foe saving my phone! Worked for HTC One m9
Gr8. Thank you David.
before mobile technician advise to me restore my phone HTCOneM8, but i just tried above step. works.
i have tried all this methord but my problem is not solved,plz suggest me ...my mobile is HTC desire 616 there is one massage continue coming ,Unfortunately,the process com.htc.opensense.social has stopped. plz give me solution....
Hi, this worked for me to, but when I turn hudl off and back on it comes back!!! Heeellllpppp!
My catch is it is happening after a factory reset when trying to sign into google. So can't get phone to work at all now.
Ok here's the catch .I tried this method but it didn' t work . I had my friend's phone he unrooted it or deleated apps that was not known to me .The error was gone after installing google services framework was installed by me .I found it on xda developer forums .
Thanks for reading
Hey, could you help me with a link on that? Thanks!
Clearing Google Play Services Data helped me fix this!
Thank you so much!
Thanks a lot sir..really it worked for me..